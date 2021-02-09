Dollar stable after US job losses on Friday; Bitcoin soars





NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar was stable at slightly lower on Monday in volatile trading, after falling sharply amid disappointing U.S. employment data last week, even as investors also focused on rallying of Bitcoin-led cryptocurrencies after Tesla announced a $ 1.5 billion investment in the digital asset.

FILE PHOTO: One hundred US dollar bills can be seen in this photo taken in Seoul on February 7, 2011. REUTERS / Lee Jae-Won / File Photo

The dollar index was last at 90.959, little changed on the day. It fell on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy created fewer jobs than expected in January and job losses in December were larger than originally reported.

Investors, however, continued to see a faster recovery in the United States than in most countries. Many analysts now estimate that the dollar will remain strong in the short to medium term, after declining nearly 7% in 2020. So far this year, the dollar has gained 1.1%.

Jonas Goltermann, senior market economist at Capital Economics attributed the dollar’s rebound from lows late last year to the relative success of U.S. governments in rolling out COVID-19 vaccines.

According to Capital Economics analysis, more than 10% of Americans have now received a first dose of vaccine, a much faster rate of vaccine rollout than any other major economy outside the UK.

As this divergence continues, it could help the dollar rally more, Goltermann said. After all, if the US economy was doing better than its peers, investors would likely prefer US assets over those elsewhere.

Speculators have also reduced short positions – bets that the dollar will weaken – on the currency. Net bearish bets on the dollar by speculators fell to $ 29.95 billion for the week ended Feb. 2, according to Reuters calculations and data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

In afternoon trading, the euro was stable against the dollar at $ 1.2050.

In a note to clients, JP Morgan strategists said they have growing confidence in the EUR’s underperformance against the USD.

Investor morale in the eurozone fell unexpectedly in February, as lockdowns aimed at removing the number of COVID-19 cases left their mark on the economy, which lost touch with other regions of the world as they recovered more, a Sentix survey showed.

The Sentix investor sentiment index for the eurozone fell into negative territory, falling to -0.2 from 1.3 in January.

The dollar slipped 0.1% against the yen to 105.215, after falling from a three-month high reached on Friday.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin hit another record high of $ 44,899 after Tesla Inc announced Monday that it has invested around $ 1.5 billion in virtual currency and expects to start accepting payment with him for his cars and other products in the near future.

Bitcoin was last up 11.15% at $ 43,188.

Teslas’ bitcoin disclosure could end up being seen as the event that allowed cryptocurrencies to cross the chasm into the mainstream, said Eric Kapfhammer, COO and director of Polyient Capital, specializing in digital asset portfolio management.

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap, hit a record high of $ 1,779.43 after its futures contracts were listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Sunday night. It was the latest 5.8% increase to $ 1,708.94.

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Edited by Toby Chopra and Dan Grebler

