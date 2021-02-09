President COP26 Addresses UN Member States





Your Excellency, Secretary General, friends.

We are really happy to talk to you again to provide this regular update. As you all know, I am now continuing to serve as a full member of the British Government Cabinet, devoting all my time and energy to the role of COP26 President.

I hope this tells you how seriously Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the entire British government are taking our role as the next COP Chair.

It recognizes the obvious facts before us. The facts just described by the Secretary-General. And there is an urgent need to raise our common ambitions across all elements of the Paris Agreement.

2020 saw record temperatures.

We have seen fires around the world.

We saw the storm intensifying.

In short, friends, the climate crisis is approaching.

But, as the Secretary-General pointed out, we are seeing accelerating climate action despite the epidemic, and of course, we heard the opinions of 75 leaders at the Climate Ambition Summit held by Britain with the United Nations and France in December.

Who announced between them 45 state decision donations, 24 net zero commitments, and 20 adaptation commitments.

It is led by many of the countries most vulnerable to climate change.

Thank you to everyone who participated.

By the end of 2020, Net Zero has firmly established itself as the standard.

Taking into account President Bidens’ recent announcement, more than half of the G20 countries and around 70% of global emissions are included in the net zero target.

And I want to represent all of us when I speak. Welcome back to America as we fight climate change together.

As I said at the Climate Ambition Summit. All of these promises are welcome. But it’s not enough to meet the ambitions of the Paris Agreement.

The ambition we have jointly agreed upon.

So let’s be honest with ourselves, we still have a long way to go. As the secretary-general said, we were off target.

We need to do more and urgently.

So, in my speech at the summit, I explained four goals. I want the world to get on track as we work together to make Paris a reality.

Today I want to tell you a little more about how we can do that.

First, it is necessary to secure changes in the emission reduction phase.

We all know what to do here.

This is not new. This is about the net zero goal. With aligned NDC keeping 1.5 degrees; Policies such as phasing out coal power generation show that we are serious.

Second, you need to strengthen your adaptation.

I really welcome the Secretary General’s leadership here.

And the climate adaptation summit held in the Netherlands last month.

Where British Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched a new adaptive action coalition.

It was developed by friends from England, Egypt, Bangladesh, Malawi, The Netherlands, Saint Lucia and the United Nations.

Join our group of friends on adaptation and resilience in New York.

The goal is to turn the political commitments created through the call to action that I started at UNCAS in 2019 into a real reality.

I urge all countries to join this coalition.

Sign a call to action if you have not already done so.

In addition, it focuses on effective adaptation planning and establishes progress in adaptation communication.

The main thing, our third goal, is to get funds flowing, both public and private. Especially in developing countries. Especially to adapt.

My message is less clear. Progress in public finance was sadly too slow.

Friends from different countries who are at the forefront of coping with climate change say they are sadly slow.

My fellow donors must provide $100 billion per year in the international climate finance sector we promise. As I said earlier, this is a matter of trust and we must communicate.

Last month, the UK COP Presidency announced our public finance priorities.

We want to work with all of you to make progress on these important issues.

And I’m also trying to get public and private finance to work.

And to make further progress in this area, the UK’s COP26 Presidency will hold the Climate and Development Ministerial Level at the end of March.

We will bring together ministers representing countries and donor countries that are vulnerable to climate change.

Establish ways to remove barriers to climate action and development.

Together we will look at four important issues: access to finances; The quantity and predictability of finance; Response to impact; And financial space and debt.

And we will plan how to make progress in each of these areas through events like the G7, the IFI Spring Meeting and the UN General Assembly.

Discussions are informed by experts and civil society groups.

We will work with regional chairpersons to ensure that all regions are represented.

The event will also be open to observers from countries who do not participate directly.

The fourth and final goal is to strengthen international cooperation on important tasks and sectors. It goes faster.

Our COP26 campaign has created a new forum.

Like the Energy Conversion Committee and the Pollution-Free Vehicle Conversion Committee. I first met last year.

There is also a forest, agricultural and commodity trade dialogue that opened publicly last week.

And I must say that we have seen a real desire for cooperation. So thanks to all countries involved.

In all four of these goals, major economies must demonstrate leadership.

The UK will confirm that its Italian partners will be with the G20 presidency and thus will urge the UK to do so using the G7 presidency.

Of course, multilateral negotiations are central to our plan.

They support each of the four goals I have described and are absolutely critical to implementing the Paris Agreement.

We need to test and prepare our solution prior to COP26. Only then can you get to Glasgow, where you are ready to close the deal.

Last year we made virtual progress despite the epidemic. There were events such as the UN Climate Change Dialogue.

However, this year cannot simply repeat the end.

As the Secretary General explained, we may not all be able to meet in person for months.

But we know we need to develop faster. So we have to look for creative ways to conduct discussions with inclusiveness in their minds.

Therefore, I am consulting with the chairman of all UNFCCC negotiating groups. And meet international partners. To understand their position.

As Ambassador Woodward pointed out, I have recently visited Ethiopia and Gabon and will continue to travel as much as possible.

With our friends in Chile, we brought together the heads of delegations from all countries and started a new monthly meeting to plan the process of going to Glasgow together and find possible solutions to negotiating the problem.

Friends, I have to say this: this is a joint effort. We all work together.

That’s why we work with UNFCCC to help connect parties. We hold meetings at times that respect other time zones. And we’re discussing how technology can help us grow together.

We must continue to work creatively and flexibly according to the principles of transparency, inclusion and common purpose to make very important progress.

Meet in person in November and you’ll have an outcome for every country. And it serves the whole of our planet.

And I look forward to working with all of you throughout 2021 to achieve this.

We all know what’s at stake if we don’t try now to get the right results in Glasgow.

Let me remind you. There are 266 days left for COP26. Let’s work together.

Let’s make sure all those days matter.

