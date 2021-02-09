UK Crustacean Exports: Joint Statement by Environment Minister, February 8, 2020





We have long been trading bivalve mollusks from UK waters to the EU. This has benefited both our own shellfish industry and EU restaurants and retailers that rely on premium products from the UK.

Recently, concerns have emerged over EU trade in live bivalve mollusks from British Class B production water. It has not been purified or has not passed the test.

The European Commission has changed its position in recent weeks. They advised in writing that the deal could continue in September 2019. We shared the views of the committee and worked with the industry on this basis. This includes a pause while waiting for a new export health certificate to be provided in April for a small portion of wildly harvested mollusks in Class B waters, but under EU trade directives, the farm’s mollusks can continue without interruption. .

We continue to believe that our interpretation of the law, as well as the original EU interpretation, is correct and that trade on all relevant mollusks should continue from April. And there is no gap at all for mollusks in aquaculture.

However, last week the committee showed instructions sent to all member states on February 3, where the UK’s southwest is not allowed for importing live twin hawksbill mollusks into the EU for cleanup in Class B waters, such as the seas around Wales . Exports from Class A waters may continue as found in parts of Scotland.

It is unacceptable to end this traditional and valuable deal. I know this is a fatal blow to businesses that rely on trade. We disagree with the Commission’s interpretation of the law, but we had to advise traders that their cargo might not be well accepted at EU ports for the time being.

I am looking for an urgent solution to this problem and I wrote a letter to Commissioner Kyriakides today. I emphasized our high seafood health and our control system. I said that if it helps the trade, we can provide a decent additional reassurance to prove the health of crustaceans. But this must acknowledge the existing high standards and the history of trade between us. It is in the EU’s interest to restore this trade. Many companies in the EU have invested in purification equipment and are configured to manage the export of mollusks in Class B waters.

We have met the industry many times and of course they are very concerned. We are working well with the British Shellfish Association, which is responsible for this issue at our meeting with Europe.

Affected mollusks include mussels, oysters, clams, and cockles. In general, scallops trading is less affected. Scallop exports are tested before export, just as they were before expulsion. However, we know that there are some businesses that have traditionally not worked that way. We are discussing with them how we can help.

This issue does not affect mollusks that have landed in Northern Ireland. However, it does affect the move from GB to Northern Ireland.

I know this issue will be of great concern to many exporters across the country. Defra will continue technical discussions with the European Commission, and I will update the House of Representatives with developments in the appropriate process.

