Second home purchases on the rise in the United States and the United Kingdom





Affluent homebuyers across the US and UK are expanding their property portfolios and buying second homes en masse, according to Tuesday’s reports from Redfin and Knight Frank.

In the United States, mortgage loan applications for second homes climbed 84% per year in January, marking the eighth consecutive month the metric has risen 80% from the same period last year, Redfin said.

The number peaked in September, when second home mortgage applications rose 118% year over year.

The appetite is driven by the desire to spend time away from crowded city centers and disposable income and high-income performing equity portfolios, the online real estate portal said.

“Many Americans have realized that remote working is here to stay, allowing some lucky people to work indefinitely in a lakeside cabin or ski condo,” Redfin economist Taylor Marr said in the report.

“While demand is down slightly from the fall peak, the fact that nearly twice as many second home buyers submitted applications in January compared to the previous year means that the popularity of second home buyers Vacation towns are not a fad, he added.

Due to their growing popularity, the values ​​of homes in the seasonal cities defined by Redfin as an area where more than 30% of the homes are used for seasonal or recreational purposes is on the rise. Selling prices rose 19% per year in December to a median of $ 408,000, according to Redfin.

Non-seasonal city values ​​have lagged, rising 13% to $ 365,000 over the same period.

Across the pond, the number of London-based buyers who bought second homes in the countryside last year soared 309% from 2019, according to the Knight Franks report.

The jump was supported by a number of factors, including Londoners who offered to relocate while retaining a home in the city, and families seeking more space and a better capacity to accommodate a extended family during lockdowns, Knight Frank said.

Overall, second home purchases in the UK increased by 58.5% in 2020 compared to 2019.

