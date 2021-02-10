US Attorney Trent Shores Announces Resignation at End of February | USAO-NDOK





TULSA, Oklahoma. U.S. Attorney Trent Shores announced today that he will be stepping down as chief of police for the Northern Oklahoma District at the end of February.

Today I handed over to the President my resignation as United States Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma, effective February 28, 2021. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve our great nation and the citizens of Northeast Oklahoma as such. After eighteen years with the United States Department of Justice, I know my family and I can sleep well at night knowing that the men and women of the US Attorneys Office and their law enforcement partners are at work. It is more than gratifying to know that I have had the opportunity to contribute to the betterment and well-being of our community, the same community that I grew up in as a child and where my wife and I have chosen to raise our family.

I would like to thank Senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford for their support and confidence in me leading this office when they recommended me as a candidate for the position. I thank Attorney General Sessions and Attorney General Barr for their confidence in my abilities and for their attention to improving public security in the Indian country, especially in raising awareness and providing resources to deal with the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous people. Above all, I deeply appreciate the men and women of this United States Lawyers Office who, day in and day out, fulfill the mission of the Department of Justice. This diverse and dedicated team seeks truth and justice and advances the rule of law. They do what is right even if it is not practical or easy. Their work enables the rest of us to enjoy our inalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. For that, they have my unwavering respect and my sincere gratitude.

