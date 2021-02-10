Fake News: Half of UK children saw more online misinformation in 2020, survey results | Science and technology news





More than half (51%) of UK children said they were exposed to more misleading online content last year than before 2020.

Conducted in time for Safer Internet Day, this survey often made young people annoyed, angry, sad, upset, attacked or frightened through misinformation like fake news and altered images.

Almost half (48%) said they were exposed to misinformation online every day, and more than 1 in 10 reported viewing it at least 6 times a day.

The Internet has also been a force of good faith, but nearly three-quarters (73%) of 8-17 years old who participated say that their online presence helped them through the plague and blockade.

However, a survey of more than 2,000 teenagers asked by the UK Safer Internet Center (UKSIC) in December found that they knew misleading content and could enjoy it for themselves.

Image: UKSIC worked with young people to create a Youth Charter.

More than two out of five (43%) found that their friends and colleagues were sharing misleading content online, and more than a third (35%) were influencers, bloggers, and celebrities. Or, they answered that they saw what was shared by people who stood out in the public eye.

According to some, 25% admitted that they were “just for fun” but shared directly.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) say they are likely to belong to content such as game scams, hidden sponsored ads, filtered or edited images and stories from unofficial sources.

UKSIC Director Will Gardner said, “Managing untrusted content and contacts is essential not only to caring for others online, but also to staying safe online.”

The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), an association of school leaders who use the internet essential for learning during the coronavirus pandemic, has urged parents to “take care” about the dangers online.

NAHT Secretary General Paul Whiteman said, “Just because kids are spending more time on devices for schooling doesn’t mean they have unlimited screen time or should allow devices to be fully used without supervision.”

Children’s Secretary Vicky Ford said, “We have access to the tools kids need to navigate modern life, including how to identify misinformation and trusted sources, keep them safe online, and make the right decisions when engaging in media content. I hope to be there.”

UKSIC has worked with youth to create a Youth Charter, which will include a list of requests to the government to make the Internet more secure.

This includes industry responsibility, enhancing online protection and providing training resources.

