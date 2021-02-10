A total of 170 South African covid variants’safe’ in the UK | World news





Public Health England has found a total of 170 confirmed or likely cases of South African coronavirus strains that appear to be less vulnerable to the vaccine.

Dr Susan Hopkins, head of strategic response at PHE, said routine and surge tests found 151 in the UK, 6 in Scotland and 13 in Wales.

Scientists are looking at a South African variant named B1351 or 501YV2. This is because the wider spread of the vaccine could hamper efforts to prevent the epidemic. Eighteen out of 170 suggests that they were caught by the community as not related to travel abroad.

South Africa this week has stopped launching the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine after small trials in young people, but suggested that the yet-unpublished jab had only prevented 10% of mild or moderate illnesses caused by the strain.

Public health officials last week significantly increased testing in parts of the UK to prevent the spread of the community of South African strains and other strains that raise concerns due to the mutations they have. Among them are examples of the Kent variant that evolved another mutation known as E484K, a major mutation found in the South African variant, and P1 in Brazil. Mutations help the virus evade the immunity conferred by past infections or vaccinations.

On Tuesday, Manchester began testing soaring in Hulme, Moss Side, Whalley Range and Fallowfield after four Kent mutations with the E484K mutation were found in two unconnected households. Hopkins has now identified 17 other strain cases in the UK, 14 cases in the Bristol area, which are also under surge testing, and 3 have been identified nationwide.

The emerging respiratory virus threat advisory group (Nervtag) categorized this strain, first identified in Bristol, as a concern, and declared other strains found in Liverpool under investigation.

The latest PHE number updates a number from February 3rd, reporting 147 confirmed or possible cases of South African strains in the UK. Hopkins said that if the reproduction number R is less than 1, the South African strain or the Kent strain with the E484K mutation should no longer be spread.

Hopkins said that preventing all contact around multiple cases would not work because the virus has an incubation period of about 5 days and it takes 21 days for maximum protection from the vaccine. This will be a lot more difficult as it starts rolling out in March, April and May, she added.

Several vaccine trials have shown reduced efficacy against South African strains. The Novavax vaccine, based on Oxford-like technology, showed 89% efficacy in UK trials, but only 60% in South Africa where 92% of infections were caused by the strain. Likewise, the Janssen vaccine showed 72% efficacy in US trials, but only 57% in South Africa. Both are still protected from serious illness, hospitalization and death.

Now we have direct evidence from clinical trials that the vaccine is not effective in the population where the South African strain is spreading, which is a concern. Vaccines can still protect against serious illness and death, said Ravi Gupta, professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Cambridge.

According to a study by Gupta and his colleagues, the antibody activity produced by the Pfizer/Bioentech vaccine decreases by almost tenfold when the Kent mutation acquires the E484K mutation. It is absolutely correct for PHE to take this as seriously as the South African variant. Until you know more, it should be treated as if it were a South African variant, he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos