US Chamber of Commerce appoints first female CEO





The United States Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday named Suzanne Clark as its next CEO, one of the most powerful jobs in business, ending a 24-year term led by Thomas J. Donohue.

Ms Clark will have to deal with a bitterly divided Washington as the House, the nation’s largest business lobbying group, seeks to cement the transition from a steadfast Republican ally to promoting bipartisan moderation.

I don’t know a single congressman who doesn’t want more jobs, she said in an interview on Tuesday. And there are 10 million people out of work. So the House has a unifying economic agenda, and we will work with anyone who wants to move it forward.

Ms Clark, who first joined the House in 1997, will become the first woman to lead it in her 109 years of existence when her appointment takes effect on March 11.

I want to have won the job on the basis of merit and hard work, and I think I did, Ms. Clark said. I am also very aware of breaking glass ceilings and being a role model for my own 14 year old daughter.

Mr. Donohue, former chief executive of the American Trucking Associations, helped the chamber bolster its coffers and political power, establishing it as a Washington powerhouse. For much of his tenure, that power was focused on supporting the Republican Party, including with political spending. The chamber put Republicans about $ 308,000 for the 2016 election and Democrats just over $ 1,000, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Those ties were severed under President Donald J. Trump, with whom Donohue openly quarreled. As more and more extremist tendencies took hold within the Republican Party, the chamber offered its support and financial clout to moderate Democrats. In 2019 he changed his scorecard for politicians to encourage bipartisanship, and last year he approved the re-election of 23 House Democrats, a move that confused some in his ranks. The group put about $ 550,000 to Republicans in the 2020 election and just over $ 200,000 to Democrats.

Ms. Clarks’ background can help the Chambers move in the middle. After a first stint there, she spent seven years in the private sector, including at the Potomac Research Group and the National Journal Group.

Once you’ve signed the front of a paycheck, it changes the way you think, Ms. Clark said.

Since returning to the chamber in 2014 and being promoted to President in 2019, Ms. Clark has increased her responsibilities and visibility both internally and externally. She helped start the Equal Opportunities Initiative, aimed at bridging racial wealth gaps, and sought to strengthen ties with tech companies and small businesses. During the pandemic, she advocated for liability guarantees for employers and warned of the risk of a K-shaped economic recovery. She also led a series of conversations with experts, including Dr Anthony Fauci and Bill and Melinda Gates.

Over the past few years, she has been my trusted partner, leading the team and shaping the strategy for the bright future of Chambers, Donohue said in a statement. As CEO, she will continue the transformation necessary to serve our members in complex times.

Ms Clarks’ biggest challenge could be balancing Republicans dismayed at groups of New Democratic allies and Democrats who historically viewed him as an antagonist to the Progressive agenda.

The chamber has so far welcomed President Biden warmly, announcing its support for market-based solutions to climate change and welcoming his plans for immigration policy. He also backed Mr Bidens’ $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, though its outlines, which include a proposal to raise the federal minimum wage to $ 15, are still being hashed. . The chamber said it was opposed to a minimum wage of $ 15, a topic Mr. Donohue discussed with Mr. Biden earlier on Tuesday.

A federally mandated number is the political decision, not an economic decision, Ms. Clark said.

Other potentially conflicting topics like tax increases have yet to be tested.

This economy is in dire straits and we have 10 million people out of work, Ms. Clark said. And that as a time to put more hardship on job creators and more hardship on families in thinking about tax hikes just seems absurd.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos