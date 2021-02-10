Brexit: Irish Suppliers Ask To Get Bacon From British Supermarket Serving Expatriates In Europe | British news





The British-owned supermarket chain offering a taste of home to foreigners residing in Belgium should be heading to an Irish company as they have had trouble getting their goods in the UK since Brexit.

Stonemanor in Brussels had not received shipments from the UK before the New Year and had to close two stores over the weekend for the first time in nearly 40 years.

Typically, the shelves and refrigerators of the largest outlets are packed with everything from British bacon and meat to the well-known biscuits and crispy varieties, but there were no customers when we visited the aisle.

Image: Ryan Pearce saw his business taking a hit after the Brexit transition period ended.

And for Ryan Pearce, the store manager whose grandfather started his business, that’s a gloomy vision.

“Aren’t you sorry? I haven’t seen anything like this in 39 years since we opened,” he said.

The Pearce family brought additional loads to stockpile in the UK in December in preparation for the Brexit outage. But they never expected that things would go as bad as they had.

“It’s just the amount of paperwork you need to get the goods,” says Pearce. “We’re dealing with hundreds of different products each time we ship. Each product needs a product code. Each product needs to be checked and checked. If one goes wrong, It can jeopardize the entire consignment, a risk we cannot afford.”

And Stonemanor is not alone.

Leading UK companies are also having trouble with Marks and Spencer on Sky News. “Despite our extensive preparation, exporting products from the UK to Europe is overly complex, especially when it comes to fresh food supplies.”

In order not to be defeated, Stonemanor looked for an alternative supplier to bridge the gap. While we were there, articulated trucks appear from Ireland, not from England. Replenish the refrigerator in a box of “English” sausages and rashers.

Image: Stonemanor now ships products such as sausages from Ireland to avoid paperwork.

This is the first time Stonemanor has imported meat products directly from Ireland, but the crew says the Brussels company is not alone in avoiding the delays associated with paperwork, logistics of customs forms and imports from the UK to the EU.

Cathal Martley says things have gotten a lot busier.

“Undoubtedly yes, I usually do this on a weekly basis. Delivery entails in Belgium and the Netherlands. Usually there are up to 6 to 7 deliveries.

“We have 14 deliveries this week, and this load alone has doubled the number of pallets. We are also working in France and Germany, and that load is very busy.”

Image: Cathal Martley says the number of orders for Irish products has increased since the New Year.

Prior to Brexit, the fastest way to bring meat products from Ireland to the EU was through the UK.

This is no longer true, says Martley.

He said: “There are a lot of problems. In the past, I used to move to the UK a lot, but now I have too many paperwork and it is difficult to get all the information from customers and suppliers, so it is not an option.

“If you take a ferry from Ireland on New Year’s Eve and get off in the UK, it’s fine, but now the ferry and port can be delayed by a day or two. So that’s a big change.”

His company, like many others, is now taking advantage of the new ferry routes installed between Ireland and continental Europe. This meat delivery came through Rosslare to Dunkirk. The itinerary will be longer, allowing the driver to transfer more day, but avoid customs issues.

As of now, it is the best alternative for Stonemanor and other stores. The Irish called to get “English” bacon.

