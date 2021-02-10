



Cornwall’s fishing industry is considering renaming the most common catches after Brexit to increase appeal to British consumers.

Previously, about 95% of soft fish caught off the coast of Corniche and 85% of spider crabs were exported to Spain.

However, it has become more difficult due to the additional paperwork and border inspection required under Brexit rules.

Image: Megrim-Or maybe Cornish better known alone?

Therefore, the industry is focusing on making the catch better suited to the tastes of the British.

The Cornish Fish Producers Organization said via Twitter that it has initiated a three-month scoping study to bring Cornwall’s fishing industry to the UK table.

“It’s more than rebranding. We work with our members and supply chain to research, design and test new products for UK consumers.

“Why? Because the delicious, sustainable and abundant fish species that UK consumers rarely eat are caught in our waters.

“There are many reasons behind this. Economic and social… Some fish aren’t as handsome as others, but we think we can overcome these barriers.

“There are many factors that need to be balanced. Make sure the supply is environmentally sustainable and provide a fair price for fishermen. What is most appealing to consumers and what works best for the species we are looking for is the process and recipes. “

Image: fishing boat working in the English Channel

Megrim fish and spider crabs are two species designated for possible cremation.

Paul Trebilcock, Chief Executive Officer of the Cornish Fish Producers Organization, told The Times: “There is this negative thing for Megrim. It means’dark’.”

There are two types of spider crabs. With an unattractive name and appearance, Trebilcock says, it’s not as pretty as the brown crabs common on British dining tables.

So, in the future, megrims may be known as Cornish soles, and spider crabs will be renamed Cornish king crabs.

The Cornish Fish Producers Organization is also working with chef James Strawbridge to work on recipes that can energize fish and crabs.

This is not the first time that a species has been renamed to attract consumer attention.

Patagonian toothfish has become Chilean sea bass in the United States and Canada, and orange luffy (also known as slime head) has become a deep sea bass.

