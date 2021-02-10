



The British government’s trade bill in London will return from the House of Representatives to the House of Representatives. The House of Representatives has called the House a shameful, shabby and cunning move to undermine efforts to block deals with the genocide regime.

A group of interparty activists, including the rebels of the ruling Conservative Party, were seeking legislative amendments to highlight China’s treatment of the Uighurs.

The rebel bid, presented as a way to put pressure on China, would have forced the government to block trade deals that other countries found to have committed genocide by British courts.

However, the government bundled the amendment ahead of the recent House clashes, preventing lawmakers from voting on key provisions. Instead, the government-sponsored compromise barely won the support of the 318 to 303 House of Representatives.

Conservative rebels felt they couldn’t support the set of amendments put forward for a single vote, arguing that the government’s compromise was far below their goal, empowering parliamentary committees and empowering non-courts.

Iain Duncan Smith, a former Conservative party leader who co-chairs China’s inter-parliamentary alliance, accused the government of using the “arcaine procedural game”.

The US State Department says that China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region meets a credible definition of genocide.” Allegations include detention, destruction of religious sites, forced labor, forced infertility, and torture.

Labor’s Shadow Trade Minister Emily Thornberry said it was a day of pride for our democracy and that the Day of Promise to the Uyghurs was undermined by the fickle behavior of the shameful and shabby government whip.

Secretary Greg Hands said the rebels would subcontract to court when a parliamentary decision was needed.

Activists said a new amendment along a similar route would now be reinserted into the trade bill by the lords, which will be subject to further investigation in the Senate following a process known as “table tennis”.

They deceived thinking they would lose. But if the lord sends another amendment to the court, we will never be able to deceive it,” said Luke de Pulford, coordinator of the parliamentary coalition in China, who has been leading the interparty campaign efforts on this issue. .

