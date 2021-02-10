COVID: Hospitalizations in the United States drop by 13,000 in one week





The number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations has taken a dramatic turn, but health experts warn virus variants could change that.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the United States fell to its lowest level in nearly three months on Tuesday. The United States also recorded its first two consecutive days of fewer than 100,000 new cases since the end of October. But despite this good news, health experts remain concerned that more contagious variants of the virus could turn the tide among Americans while they wait for their chance to get the vaccine.

The COVID Tracker Project reported that 79,179 people were hospitalized due to the coronavirus on Tuesday. This is the first time the number has fallen below 80,000 since November 18. It has fallen by more than 13,000 in one week.

The number of people in intensive care was 16,129, the lowest since November 20. And the 5,216 people were on ventilators Tuesday, the lowest total since just before the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Johns Hopkins University reported fewer than 90,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the United States on Sunday and Monday. This is the first time since October 30 and 31 that this number has fallen below 100,000 consecutive days. The 7-day average, which gives a more accurate picture of the trend of new cases, showed an average of 110,853 per day for the week ending Monday. That’s down from an average of 170,708 two weeks earlier.

However, the average number of deaths remains high. The 7-day average ending Monday was 2,911, down slightly from 3,159 two weeks earlier.

CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky reportedly said on Monday that despite the downward trend, virus variants from overseas – which have arrived in the United States and are more contagious – remain a concern. She urged people to continue to follow guidelines set months ago, including wearing masks, staying socially out of the way, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated areas and getting vaccinated as soon as they are available.

Officials say a South African variant is more contagious, and evidence is emerging that it may be more virulent; recent studies have also shown that it can infect people who have survived the original form of the virus.

There have been more than 27 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States since the start of the pandemic – more than the following three countries combined. The U.S. total of 468,103 deaths on Tuesday night is more than double that of the closest nation, Brazil, with 233,520.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

