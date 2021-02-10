Oil prices extend rally after surprise drop in US stocks





TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices rose again on Wednesday, extending their rally by more than a week after industry data showing a drop in U.S. crude oil inventories added to optimism about a expected increase in global fuel demand.

FILE PHOTO: Worker at oilfield owned by Bashneft, Bashkortostan, Russia, January 28, 2015. REUTERS / Sergei Karpukhin

Brent rose 11 cents, or 0.2%, to $ 61.20 at 1:10 a.m. GMT after rising nearly 1% on Tuesday, when it hit a 13-month high. US crude added 2 cents to $ 58.28.

Crude inventories fell from 3.5 million barrels in the week to Feb. 5 to about 474.1 million barrels, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed Tuesday.

This compares to analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for an increase of 985,000 barrels. Data from the Official Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due at 3:30 p.m. GMT on Wednesday.

A reading similar to that reported by the API would likely continue to support the market, ING Economics said in a note.

Inventories of crude oil at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point fell 1.4 million barrels, according to API.

Still, gasoline inventories rose, gaining 4.8 million barrels, compared to analysts’ forecasts in a Reuters poll for a construction of 1.8 million barrels. Official data is expected later Wednesday.

Oil prices have rebounded since November, as governments launched COVID-19 vaccination campaigns, while putting in place sweeping stimulus packages to boost economic activity.

The world’s largest exporter, Saudi Arabia, unilaterally reduced supply in February and March, on top of cuts agreed to by other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies.

Some analysts now predict that there will be a supply gap in 2021 as more populations get vaccinated and start traveling and working in offices, which could increase fuel demand.

Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; edited by Richard Pullin

