British Space Industry: Engineering Apprentice for Takeoff | cub





For young people looking to enter the world of work, career horizons are expanding beyond limitless. The next generation of space engineers began training last month with a new apprenticeship system.

The aerospace engineering technician apprenticeship was first accredited by the Institute of Apprenticeship and Technical Education and is the result of a collaboration between the University of Leicester, the British Space Agency, and the aerospace giant Airbus. The apprenticeship course aims to provide young recruits with space-specific technical skills, including spacecraft manufacturing and design, testing, and satellite integration. More than 50 apprentices plan to start training and increase recruitment by the end of 2021.

The universe presents very special challenges that are rarely seen anywhere else, explains Dr. Nigel Bannister, associate professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Leicester. For example, you need a thermal vacuum test that places components in a chamber and pumps air to apply them to conditions similar to those in space. Even soldering must be done according to very high standards so that something of very high value can be launched confidently into space, where there is no possibility to fix the problem later.

The UK space sector is expanding and is expected to create 30,000 more jobs in the sector over the next decade. As the industry struggles with skills gaps and it can take months to retrain technicians in other fields, it was decided to create government and industry-supported apprentices with support from BAE Systems, Thales Alenia Space UK, the British Atomic Energy Agency and the British Atomic Energy Agency. Many small industry players.

Roy Haworth, Head of Digital Design Process and Implementation at Airbus, and president of the group of space apprentice pioneers who invented the new initiative, says: . At Airbus, our apprentices complete their first year full-time in college for 3 years. Then you spend two years completing your advanced skills in college, and the rest of the time is spent in every part of the business doing real work under supervision.

The space industry is not solely concerned with the design and manufacture of spacecraft and the items and infrastructure that make the spacecraft work. It also fuels services and products that rely mostly on space-based data from satellites. Kathie Bowden, Director of Technology and Career at the British Space Agency, adds: In the space sector there are jobs for all kinds of people playing all kinds of roles. Previously, there were few such opportunities at the apprentice level, but this plan will really open up everything.

Haworth adds: This apprenticeship is a non-degree-based industry path for those who may have previously struggled to enter these careers. People imagine that everyone needs a master’s degree in astrophysics to work in space. You don’t and this plan shows it.

Engineers can participate in the design and assembly of spacecraft or robotic systems. Photo: South_agency / Getty Images Descriptor: Career in space

What is a space engineer? There are several engineering roles in the space sector. Engineers can participate in the design and assembly of spacecraft or robotic systems such as the Mars rover. Software engineers write code, while electrical engineers design and test durable systems that can operate in space and require no maintenance or upgrades. Space engineers are trained to create hardware and systems that can operate in hostile space environments, whether components can withstand the vibrations that occur during launch, or whether circuit boards still operate in an airless environment.

The size of the UK space industry The UK space sector is currently experiencing tremendous growth, employing approximately 42,000 people. [pdf] It is expected to create an additional 30,000 jobs over the next 10 years. It generates 14.8 billion income and supports more than 300 billion economic activities through satellite services. The Space Growth Partnership, comprised of industry figures, academics, and government representatives, aims to increase the UK’s share of the current 190 billion global space market. [pdf] If it is estimated to be worth 400 billion, it will be 10% by 2030. Boris Johnson has committed to launch space rockets in Scotland by 2022.

The British space industry essentially looks beyond Earth’s limits, but satellite services also support terrestrial infrastructure. Satellite data keeps cell phones, satnav and home energy networks working. It is used for defense, emergency services, and financial services, allowing businesses to regulate trading on the stock market. But it also informs the agricultural industry, monitors climate change, and helps respond to floods. In the not too distant future, it will play an important role in the development of driverless vehicles.

