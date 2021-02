United States warns of measures damaging institutions in Haiti amid political deadlock

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – The United States said on Tuesday it was deeply concerned about the fragility of Haitian institutions, although it refrained from berating President Jovenel Moise after his government removed three judges of the Supreme Court who posed a threat to its leaders.

Further political turmoil ravaged the volatile Caribbean nation over the weekend after Moise alleged there had been an attempt to overthrow the government and 23 people were arrested, including a Supreme Court judge and a senior official of the police.

The detained judge was one of three Supreme Court justices the opposition approached as possible candidates to be interim leaders of a transitional government to succeed Moise until elections are held.

On Monday, the government issued an executive decree ordering the retirement of the three judges from the tribunal.

The US embassy in Port-au-Prince said in a statement that it had taken note of the decree concerning the judges.

We are deeply concerned about any action that risks harming Haitian democratic institutions. The decree is currently under review to determine whether it complies with Haitian constitutions and laws, the embassy said.

The Haitian opposition says Moise should resign because his five-year term expired on February 7 after the 2015 elections, which were contested and the result overturned by the electoral council.

Moise rejects these claims, pointing out that he took power in February 2017 after winning new elections in 2016 and has pledged to step down next year.

Washington last week appeared to back Moises’ schedule, a State Department spokesperson saying a new leader is expected to replace Moise in February 2022.

The US Embassy has said all political actors should focus on restoring the Haitian people the right to choose their lawmakers by holding late legislative elections as soon as technically feasible and presidential elections soon after.

The opposition accused Moise of violating the constitution because his government failed to hold legislative elections in 2019, leaving parliament without lawmakers and allowing the president to rule by decree since January 2020.

Report by André Paultre; Written by Drazen Jorgic; Edited by Raju Gopalakrishnan

