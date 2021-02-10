UK Enters Junk Food Media Era – POLITICO





Otto English is the pseudonym used by Andrew Scott, a London-based writer and playwright.

As if things weren’t depressing enough, the coronavirus still spreads, shuts down, and, furthermore, with Brexit confusing, two new “comment” news channels appear on the Disunited Kingdom’s spread and smart hub in the spring of 2021.

Supported by a consortium of hedge fund managers and US funds and led by veteran political journalist Andrew Neal, GB News is preparing to broadcast by Rupert Murdochs under the title News UK TV.

Both want to convince viewers who hate the BBC and Sky that everything went to hell with a handcart, hoping to fill a hole in the market to convince them that if you misquote the 1990s D:Ream song, everything can get you a lot. There is. worse.

They also signal the arrival of a more American form of news broadcast on British TV. It’s a kind of “junk food media” that promises a lot of stimulating electronic numbers, but it’s really little nutritional.

There is already considerable anxiety in the pro-EU, centrist and leftist regions.

This week’s campaign group Stop Funding Hate convinced advertisers to boycott GB News, in the process unintentionally promoting the channel to Andrew Neil and his supporters and providing enough ammunition to fight the so-called waking warriors. I did.

In a special feature of the Sunday Express supporting Brexit, Neil started the stalls claiming that the direction of news debate in the UK is increasingly awakening (can you see the pattern yet?) and losing contact with most people. . While confusingly beating “wokerati” with one hand, Neil tried to reassure those who doubted his commitment to fair journalism with the other.

This could be a smart marketing or a strategic plan.

Everything goes on in the news of the Wild West of American TV Network. In the UK, broadcasters are managed by Ofcom, a government-approved regulator that has thwarted all attempts to provide a Fox-like aspect to British broadcasts to date.

GB News and News UK TV will have significant headaches when Ofcom airs. It has already been launched.

In February 2020, Ofcom fined Murdoch-owned Talk Radio 75,000 after an investigation revealed that former Labor Congressman George Galloway, who was the host, violated the rules of fairness three times on air in 2018.

It has shown that there is still something bitten by the old Ofcom, but 75,000 is a small change for a deep pocketed media billionaire.

There are other good news for Murdoch and Neil.

In recent weeks, rumors have continued to spread that Boris Johnson will appoint former editor of the Daily Mail, Paul DeCre, as chairman of Ofcom, who hates regulation.

While one fox is potentially in charge of the chicken coop, the shadow of another fox looms across the farm.

Post-Brexit Britain provides a potentially fertile base for opinion-heavy news channels. Since the British Civil War, the country has been full of hatred and mutual resentment. Anger has value.

Hostility is a commodity that gives you significant clicks and traffic with ad revenue. A place where politics and entertainment meet, “Politainment” is business and makes a star on every facet of the modern British fault line.

Brexit has always been more than a debate about EU member states. It was a fight over what kind of country England should be. On the one hand, progressive, progressive and tolerant remain. On the other hand, it is regressive, regressive, and almost fascinating to countries leaving in the past.

Britain may have left the EU, but the Brexit war will not go anywhere anytime soon. GB News and News UK TV represents a whole new front in the campaign, even though the generals commanding the march and those in charge are always the same faces as before.

However, as in the US, this is more than just “two new news channels”.

Fox has established itself in a way that cannot be ignored. Despite having a relatively small audience, it has set America’s political agenda over the past decade. Promoting Trump pushed him to the White House. The 45th President of the United States was Foxman for most of his tenure and thus Rupert Murdoxman.

Murdoch was once the sure king of British politics. His newspaper The Sun was wielding an unrivaled power for this, but as print sales declined and its influence dwindled, he is looking for other ways to reaffirm that shake.

He and GB News sponsors understand the clickbait value of anger. They also know that “news is power” and that using it and pushing the agenda will give them more.

As the UK staggers at the Brexit Tavern, Murdoch and Neil’s “political” junk food and a secondary order of anger will lure many with bright packaging and quick and easy nutrition.

However, the united kingdom will need much less artificial additives to find its way home safely and more real livelihoods to get there.

In the meantime, things will get even more upset.

