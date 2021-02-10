New hateful symbols on US warships, including noose, garner Navy condemnation





FILE PHOTO: Sailors fly the rails aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson as they depart on deployment from the North Island Naval Station in Coronado, California, United States January 5, 2017. REUTERS / Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Navy Senior Admiral on Tuesday condemned two new racist incidents involving symbols of hatred on warships, which sources said included a noose left on a bed of black sailors.

The incidents, which have taken place in recent weeks, highlight deep concerns about racism within the ranks. The cases come as Pentagon leaders face increasing pressure to show progress in the fight against extremism after current and former military personnel participated in the siege of the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

In a case under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), hateful graffiti was discovered in a bathroom aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. NCIS is also investigating the noose incident aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain. Two officials who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed the details.

Although he did not give details of the incidents, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday warned in a message to the fleet on Tuesday that racial divisions in the ranks are reducing the military’s ability to protect the country.

If we are to first question the intentions of our shipmate who is watching with us, now, and most importantly, when he catches fire, we will fail when the Nation needs us in battle, said Gilday.

Gildays’ post came days after Lloyd Austin, the Black First Secretary of Defense, ordered military-wide scuffles, disrupting regular activities, to fight white nationalism and other extremisms .

Gilday acknowledged that countering extremism is about leadership, adding that we will own it.Some sailors may think their voice doesn’t matter right now, or feel frustrated about wanting to be seen and heard. But let me be clear, your every voice counts, Gilday said.

This deadlock is another of our efforts to listen, learn and improve.

Reuters was the first to report last month that nearly a third of black U.S. military personnel said they had experienced racial discrimination, harassment, or both in a 12-month period, according to the results of a long investigation by the Ministry of Defense.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Edited by Cynthia Osterman

