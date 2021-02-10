A virologist explains each COVID strain and how it affects the pandemic.





Australia has recently witnessed multiple escapes of SARS-CoV-2 (a virus that causes COVID-19) from hotel quarantines, including Brisbane, Perth and Melbourne.

These events were of particular concern because they involved people infected with the virus strain.

But what exactly are these variants and how concerned should we be?

What is Transformation?

Viruses cannot replicate and spread on their own. They need a host and must kidnap the host’s cells to replicate. When replicating in a host, you face the problem of replicating genetic material. For many viruses, this is not an exact process and the offspring often contain errors that mean that they are not an exact copy of the original virus.

These errors are called mutations, and viruses with these mutations are called variants. Often these mutations do not affect the biological properties of the virus. In other words, it does not affect how the virus replicates or causes disease.

Some mutations can impair the virus’s ability to replicate and/or transmit. Variants with these mutations are quickly lost in the virus population.

However, sometimes strains appear as favorable mutations, which means they are better at replicating, transmitting and/or evading our immune system. These strains have a selective advantage (biologically more suitable than other strains) and can quickly become the dominant virus strain.

Some concern is the increasing number of mutations with favorable mutations that contribute to the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Let’s look at the three main variations you may have heard in the media.

British variant B.1.1.7

This variant was first discovered in the UK at the end of 2020. There are many mutations, many of which contain viral spike proteins that help viruses invade human cells.

Since its advent, it has spread rapidly across the UK and to at least 70 countries, including Australia.

The fact that it spread very quickly and quickly replaced other circulating strains suggests it has some sort of selective advantage over other strains.

After examining the evidence surrounding the new strain, the UK’s New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threat Advisory Group (NERVTAG) concluded that it was somewhat convinced that the strain was far more contagious than the others.

The Queensland government sent Brisbane to emergency lockdown in early January after cleaners working in hotel quarantine tested positive for the more contagious British variant. Darren England / AAP

This may be the result of a variation in the spike protein of a mutation called N501Y. One preprinted manuscript, uploaded last month but not yet peer reviewed, found that N501Y was associated with increased binding of the virus to a receptor found on many cell surfaces called ACE2. This could mean that strains are much more efficient at entering our cells.

Initially, the strain was not associated with more severe COVID symptoms, but recent data concluded that NERVTAG has the potential to increase the risk of death compared to viruses other than B.1.1.7.

However, this group has acknowledged that there are limits to the data available, which is still an evolving situation.

South African variant B.1.351

This variant was first discovered in October 2020 in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa. Since then, it has been found in more than 30 countries.

Similar to the British strain, it quickly surpassed other SARS-CoV-2 strains in South Africa. Currently, more than 90% of SARS-CoV-2 samples in South Africa are undergoing genetic sequencing.

Like the British variant, the Spike protein has the N501Y mutation, making it more efficient to access the cells to be cloned. This can help explain the rapid spread.

It also contains several other related mutations. Two of these, called E484K and K417N, are bad news for our immune system. They can reduce how well our antibodies bind to the virus (this is also based on pre-printed data awaiting peer review).

However, there is still no evidence that the South African variant is more lethal than the original variant.

Brazilian variant P.1

This variant was first discovered in Japan in January 2021 by a group of Brazilian travelers.

It is now widespread in the Brazilian state of Amazonas and has been found in several countries, including Korea and the United States.

The Brazilian strain caused a wave of reinfection in the Amazonas state. Rafael Alves / EPA / AAP

Like the South African variant, the Brazilian variant has the spike protein mutations N501Y, E484K, and K417N (and numerous other mutations).

There is no evidence that this strain causes more serious disease, but there are concerns that it has fueled a wave of reinfection in Manaus, the largest city in Amazonas, believed to have reached herd immunity in October last year.

What does this mean for vaccines?

Leading vaccine developers are testing the efficacy of vaccines against these and other strains. In general, currently licensed vaccines provide relatively good protection against British strains.

However, recent data from Novavax and Johnson & Johnson in Phase 2/3 suggests low levels of protection against South African strains. The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine group published data over the weekend that the vaccine provides only minimal protection against mild and moderate disease caused by this strain.

However, just because it’s important to be aware of reduced protection doesn’t mean there’s no protection at all, that data is still emerging.

Moreover, numerous vaccine manufacturers are currently investigating whether tuning vaccines can improve performance against new strains.

The take home message is that variants will appear and we must closely monitor their spread. However, all indications can adjust the vaccine strategy to protect against these and future strains.

