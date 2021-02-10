This Is Us Recap, Season 5 Episode 7: There





Season 5 Episode 7

3 Star Editor Rating ***

The last time we got together for our Pearson Family Sad Hour, we focused on the mother’s influence on her son, as Randall finally learned the story of his biological mother Laurel. Of course, at first glance he had mostly written it off, but it became clear this season that the specter of Laurel holds an important place in Randalls’ life, first as a mystery he wanted to solve and now. as someone he could feel connected to. Randalls’ biological mother is part of him. In There This Is Us moves on to the links between fathers and sons.

Look, the idea that the Pearson children are deeply influenced by their late father is nothing new. This show could be titled Daddy Issues and get married all like yes, mmhmm, that’s right. The power that Jack Pearson, the man, the myth, the legend, has over his children is a territory well exploited. This is especially true for Kevin: Remember the season of Jack Pearsons Son in which Kevin, channeling his father, abandons his Back of An Egg premiere to rock Randall while he’s down? Kevins’ actions in this episode were actually just the start of his life under a What Would Jack Pearson Do? mandate. In There, we see how keeping Jack’s voice in his head changed Kevin, forced him to rethink his life, and how it could have lasting repercussions.

It makes sense for Kevins to think more about his relationship with Jack these days he’s about to be a father. Yes, Madisons in labor six weeks before her due date and Kevins in Vancouver about to shoot her big scene with [checks notes] Robert de niro. His dream of Kevins comes true until he receives the phone call from Madisons and hears how scared she is. It doesn’t take long for Kevin to realize that maybe his dream has turned into something different. Before leaving for Vancouver, Madison told him to understand how he wanted to be part of their family. The speed with which Kevin decides to leave the set and join his fiancé and children seems to indicate that Kevin has made the decision that his family will always come before his career. He doubles down on that decision during his run to get to Los Angeles when he first kicks out his agent, who calls to see if Kevin has actually left De Niro, and more so when our favorite pretentious independent director Foster calls to ask Kevin. to get back on set and Kevin tells him that nobody cares about his stupid movie. Kevin resigns.

Before we can guess what Kevins’ future will look like after eventually blowing his entire career up, we first need to see if he gets to the birth of his children on time. Kevins’ decision to leave the set might be an easy one, but the rest of his trip certainly isn’t. It takes a little while, but thanks to Miguel’s help, Kevin gets a ticket on a flight from Seattle to Los Angeles that takes off in two hours. He’s about an hour outside of Seattle. He can do that.

Then the perfect storm of bad shit hits: It’s late, he’s driving in a remote area where he doesn’t have cell service, and he runs into a car that has crashed on the side of the road. The car is on fire. Kevin goes down there and pulls the guy out of the wreckage, uses his jacket as a tourniquet to stop the guy’s leg bleeding, and loses his wallet in the woods in the process. It will certainly be a problem when Kevin shows up at the airport.

Since Kevin can’t call an ambulance, he gets the guy into the car and drives him to the nearest hospital. He cuts him close for his flight, but he stays! at! time! Along the way, Kevin definitely doesn’t want a corpse on his hands, so he tries to make sure the guy stays awake. It’s only fitting that when Kevin says they need to keep talking he mostly gets into a story about how he can’t believe he’s going to miss the most important day in his life. his kids and that his dad was the best dad instead of, you know, asking the almost dying dude something about himself. So this guy is bleeding and has to comfort Kevin by telling him that he has three teenagers and that the day they were born is definitely not the most important day of their lives. That man!

Now the guy has realized he was saved by actor Kevin Pearson and assures him not to worry as he is rich and famous and his kids will idolize him no matter what. But Kevins not in this. Jack was neither rich nor famous; Kevin loved his father because he was always there for him. My father was the most there person who ever lived, he says. And it’s not just a line from Kevin: Throughout the episode, we watched a story from the early ’90s that shows us exactly that.

The ’90s storyline picks up again as Jack and Young Kevin head to a weekend shift camp for the 7th and 8th graders. Kevins has just heard his parents talk about the misery he plays in football and Jack tells Rebecca that she allows Kevin to give up when the going gets tough that has left him limp. Once the guys arrive at the hotel, Kevin is so worried about disappointing his father that he gets sick. When Jack finally asks his son to talk to him, he reveals two things: First, that Kevin thinks Jack thinks football is the only thing Kevin has that makes him special and that is the only reason Jack came. with him at camp. Second, this Kevins trainer is very hard on him and repeatedly calls him stupid. None of these things suit Jack well, and he takes Kevin out to dinner to figure out how to work things out.

The coach aspect has a quick fix: When Jack meets Coach Kevins in the restaurant bathroom, he makes it very clear that if he ever hears the coach calling his son stupid, there will be a problem. Jack punctuates the conversation by handing the coach a paper towel to help dry his hands. A very baller movement.

Kevins other problems of feeling of intense pressure and insufficiency require a softer touch. Hearing what Kevin feels like breaks Jack’s heart because he’s been there. When he was in a Little League, his dad turned something Jack loved into a nightmare by getting drunk at his games and berating him if he played badly (we see an example of one of those games and back to school. complicated by Jack in the C-plot episodes). Jack has vowed never to do that to his own kids, but now he feels like Stanley. He tells Kevin all this at dinner, but even Little Kevin is mature enough to realize that Jack is nothing like his father, he’s much, much better and tells him so.

But aside from that conversation showing us how proud Jack was to be Kevins’ dad and how much Kevin admired Jack (and apart from Jack assuring Kevin that football isn’t all he has, tips that may be applicable if Kevin really needs a move (on acting), he’s also bringing home one of the show’s main themes on parents and kids. Jack tells Kevin that maybe what makes parents so big in our heads is that they are a million things to all of us at once and that even after they’re long gone. , that they stayed with them, we can’t help it, they are inside of us. Jack might mean he inherited less-than-stellar traits from some of his fathers, but for Kevin it means a lot more than that: yes, he comes from a long line of drug addicts, but Kevins also inherited the best. parts of Jack. He’s a better person because he constantly hears his father’s voice in his head. That’s why he helped this guy by the side of the road and that’s why he so desperately wants to show up for his kids.

And that’s certainly why, when he finally arrives at the airport and realizes he doesn’t have his ID card, he begs the TSA agent to find a way to get him on board. the plane. Not being there for the birth is going to break me, he told her. Okay, that’s a lot to put on this woman who is just doing her job and minding her business. Will she be influenced by the Pearson drama of all of this? Time will tell us!

The episode ends with Randall and Beth calling Madison on their return from New Orleans to check on her. Hearing how upset she is to be alone, Randall offers to stay on the phone with her for as long as she needs. Your family, he told her. It makes my eyes cry just thinking about it. Did you ever imagine that we would be here with Madison? Madison!

Because Accident Guy (has he ever been named? Did I block that?) Is played by Joshua Malina (Scandal, The West Wing, so much!), So we have to assume hell is back, is not it? At the very least, we deserve an update on his health.

Jack / Kevin’s piece of soda straw thawed my cold dead heart! Kevin loves his father so much! Please let him start building Big Three Homes now so we can all feel warm and fuzzy inside!

Whoa, whoa, whoa. Kate and Tobys’ baby is about to be born! We get a quick call between Kevin and Kate and learn that KaToby is heading to the hospital because Ellie is going to be induced! Everything is happening so fast! Is it possible that these two birth stories are going well?

