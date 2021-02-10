COVID-19: 10 Years Imprisoned For Lies At British Border, Transport Minister Grant Shapps | Political news





Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps defended the introduction of a 10-year prison sentence for those who lied as being “appropriate” for travel across the British border.

With new measures coming into force starting Monday, British and Irish residents arriving in the UK from 33 “red-listed” countries will have to pay up to £1,750 to quarantine for 10 days in government-managed hotel rooms.

As part of the implementation of the new action, anyone who tries to hide that he was in a’red list’ country 10 days before his arrival will face up to 10 years in prison. Some MPs and former judges.

Image: People arriving in the UK from the’red list’ country must be quarantined at their hotel

Shapps explained how the new restrictions are being introduced due to government concerns about the new coronavirus strain being imported or more prevalent in the UK.

“What we’re dealing with right now is the strain, and in the case of strains, you can’t take risks in the final stages of the vaccine being released, so strains can be a challenge. Vaccines will allow you to take care of them,” he told Sky News said.

“And that’s why we think it’s appropriate… something like jail for lied to belong to one of those redlisted countries.”

Shapps says travel between 16,000 and 20,000 people per day is down 95% compared to last year’s level, and less than 1,000 people arrive per day from “red list” countries.

The government has more than 5,000 hotel rooms that can be immediately quarantined, he said.

“By next week, by the time people have to pay the £1,750 package in addition to the cost of getting here via indirect route, they will find that number is really very small,” added the Transport Minister.

Shapps also questioned whether Brits could enjoy this summer vacation in the UK or abroad, with concerns over the new COVID variant.

“I am worried that next year, I will not be able to say’I will be there or not’ a definite opportunity to spend my holidays at home and abroad,” he said.

‘Prison’ forged passenger documents

The Labor Party criticized the government’s new border measures as too restrictive and called for a more comprehensive hotel quarantine system for international arrivals, as well as those from “red-listed” countries.

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds also told Sky News that he was “very concerned” about the introduction of long-term prison sentences for those trying to trick border officials.

He lay on the passenger retrieval form, describing it as a “very serious thing” with “significant consequences” and insisting that “significant fines” were needed.

However, Thomas-Symonds asked the government to provide more detailed information on penalties, including how it interacts with existing laws and whether violation rates could be lowered.

“Crucially, what we can’t do is to present an eye-catching figure in a prison sentence, so what’s really needed here: undermining or distracting the comprehensive hotel quarantine system that needs to be introduced.” Told Sky News.

Dominic Grieve, former Conservative Attorney General, described the threat to a 10-year prison sentence as “completely disproportionate.”

And former Supreme Court Justice Jonathan Sumption also questioned the announcement of a lengthy jail sentence by health minister Matt Hancock, who lied about the trip.

He wrote in an article in the Daily Telegraph, “The maximum sentence for murder threats, non-lethal addiction or obscene assault is 10 years.”

“Does Hancock really think that the confidentiality of a visit to Portugal is worse than the number of violent firearms or sex offenses involving minors up to seven years?”

In Scotland, all international travelers arriving in Scotland, as well as those from “red list” countries, must stay in isolated hotels.

There are currently no international flights to Wales or Northern Ireland.

