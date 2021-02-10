Bezos and Bloomberg named top 50 U.S. charitable donors for 2020





As the world grapples with COVID-19, a recession and racial calculus, the ultra-healthy has given to a wider set of causes than ever before by giving pantry-worthy multi-million dollar giveaways , historically black colleges and universities and organizations that serve the poor and homeless, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropys annual ranking of the 50 Americans who gave the most to charity last year.

Another cause that has caught the attention of billionaire philanthropists: climate change. Jeff Bezos tops the list by donating $ 10 billion to start the Bezos Earth Fund. Bezos, who announced last week that he was stepping down from Amazon AMZN, a -0.54% CEO to devote more time to philanthropy and other projects, also contributed $ 100 million to Feeding America, the organization that provides more than 200 food banks.

Second on the list was Bezoss’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, who donated $ 5.7 billion in 2020 asking community leaders to help identify 512 organizations for seven- and eight-figure giveaways, including including food banks, human service organizations and racial organizations. – justice charities.

Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter TWTR, + 2.87%, which ranked No. 5, has also given a lot to the causes of the pandemic and to racial justice efforts. He put $ 1.1 billion into a fund that by the end of the years had distributed at least $ 330 million to over 100 nonprofits.

Financier Charles Schwab and his wife, Helen (# 24), donated $ 65 million to fight homelessness in San Francisco. Netflix NFLX, + 2.03% co-founder Reed Hastings and his wife Patty Quillin (# 14) have donated $ 120 million in financial aid to historically black college and university students. Michael Jordan, the great basketball player (No.31), pledged $ 50 million to racial and social justice groups.

When I look at the events of the last year, there has been a revival for the philanthropic sector, says Nick Tedesco, president of the National Center for Family Philanthropy. Donors have supported community-led recovery and resilience efforts, especially those led by people of color.

Donation experts say they believe the trend towards larger donations is likely to continue.

I don’t think this approach is just a 12 month moment that started with COVID and has continued to follow George Floyd and is going to step back, says Melissa Berman, president of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, which advises donors around the world. There has been increased change among private donors.

In total, the top 50 donors contributed $ 24.7 billion in 2020, up from $ 15.8 billion in 2019. Yet these donations come from a small portion of the billionaire class. Only 23 of the Forbes 400 members gave enough to qualify for the list. Most of the multi-million dollar donations came from people much less wealthy, like Gordon Rausser, former dean of natural resources at the University of California at Berkeley.

The Chronicles ranking is based on the total amount donated by philanthropists in 2020. The information is based on extensive research with donors, their beneficiaries and public records.

Donor # 3 was Michael Bloomberg, who has contributed $ 1.6 billion to the arts, education, public health and many other causes. Next, Nike NKE, founder of -1.13% Phil and Penelope Knight were donating $ 1.4 billion, including $ 900.7 million to their Knight Foundation.

Over $ 1 billion in donations from each of the top five in Philanthropy’s record 50 games last year. No more than three donors have given $ 1 billion or more in previous years.

Sixteen donors this year list nearly a third of the 50 Philanthropies that have made their fortune in tech, and 20 of them live in California.

Joe Gebbia (# 47), Airbnb ABNB co-founder, 39, -0.27%, saw his net worth jump to around $ 12 billion following his company’s IPO in December . In 2020, he gave $ 25 million to two San Francisco charities that are fighting homelessness and helping people who have suffered economically due to the pandemic.

I have been extremely lucky and believe that comes with the responsibility to give back, says Gebbia. Where am I going to take her? Sky is the limit.

In an era when the wealth of tech billionaires is growing and many workers still suffer the consequences of pandemics, philanthropic expectations have never been higher. David Beasley, executive director of the United Nations World Food Program, highlighted the disparate effects of the pandemic in a January interview with PBS NewsHour.

During the pandemic, billionaires earned $ 5.2 billion in wealth per day, he said. All we are asking for is $ 5 billion to avert world famine. I don’t think that’s too much to ask.

Teslas TSLA, -1.62% Elon Musk, whose $ 180 billion fortune puts him neck and neck with Bezos for the richest person in the world, is not in Philanthropy 50. Musk has been criticized for his meager lifelong gifts, estimated in a recent Vox article at just 0.05% of his current net worth.

If small and medium-sized charities were the notable winners in 2020, does that make large universities the losers? Barely. Colleges and universities received $ 2.2 billion from Philanthropy 50 donors in 2020.

But Benjamin Soskis, associate researcher at the Center on Nonprofits and Philanthropy at the Urban Institute, says the most striking change with this year’s Philanthropy 50 list is that it presents a plurality of giving options.

There’s a big difference between a hypothetical Why didn’t you donate to an HBCU instead of Harvard? and today’s list, where you can identify donors who actually did this.

More details on the Philanthropy 50 are available at philanthropy.com.

