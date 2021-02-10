Liz Truss announces deepening trade relations, successful investment in India





International Trade Minister Liz Truss completed a five-day visit (February 5-9), mapping the path to potential future free trade deals and deeper trade relations with the world’s largest democracy.

The Secretary of State announced today that it has helped the government secure a large return on investment that could create jobs across the UK.

This will include large investments from leading technology and digital company Tata Consultancy Services, which will provide 1,500 high-skilled jobs on site across the UK.

Indian pharmaceutical and biotech giant Wockhardt confirms additional investment in Wales’ Wrexham, creating more than 40 new jobs and extending Covid-19 vaccination contracts to ensure the UK continues to fill and finish vaccines in 2022. Do it.

India is one of the world’s fastest growing major economies, with long-standing ties with the UK, with a potential market reaching 1.4 billion. On Saturday, Truss agreed on a new ETP (Enhanced Trade Partnership) overview with Indian Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal as part of developing a roadmap leading to a potential comprehensive FTA, including considerations for interim agreements on preferential treatment. Foundation.

It is a plan to create more trade and investment in strategic industries such as science, technology and services that will help the UK to become better, greener and stronger by deepening links with major economies now and in the future beyond Europe. This is the important part. Corona virus.

The global pandemic of India and the UK, whether produced by Indias Serum Labs with a billion life-saving Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines, supported each other by opening up critical supply chains, addressing protectionism, and collaborating on vaccine research. Or unlock nearly 3 million packets of paracetamol exports.

British Secretary of International Trade Liz Truss said:

India is the world’s largest democracy and a country that shares our belief in free enterprise. Deeper trading relationships simply create opportunities for UK companies that did not exist as part of the EU and set the stage for much closer partnerships with one of the economic powers of today and tomorrow, bringing jobs to more investors such as Tata Consultancy Services. Guaranteed to come. Growth to the UK.

We will work much closer together in tomorrow’s industries such as science, technology and green growth. Then we can better recover and provide export-led, investment-led, jobs-driven recovery from coronavirus.

The 23 billion UK-India trade relationship in 2019 supports key industries such as technology and life sciences, as well as about 500,000 jobs in each economy.

Life science has been a priority for both countries. India exports of pharmaceuticals to the UK rose 21.4% to 96.75m in 2019. During her visit, the Secretary of State met Smart Respiratory Products, a British respiratory digital health company. Doctors in India remotely manage their patients through smartphone apps and telemedicine platforms.

The company recently secured a 5m partnership with Indian company Care Ability Healthcare to provide a smart asthma respiratory solution.

Behold.AI, an AI healthcare startup that has proven its strengths in technology and life sciences in the UK, is partnering with Apollo Group in India during their visit to provide diagnostic tools to quickly analyze chest x-rays to aid in COVID testing. Announced. -19 positive patients.

In addition, a British company specializing in equipment and support services to help pharmaceutical companies improve the performance and economics of their manufactured products, Micropore, established in Hyderabad, India to supply its award-winning membrane emulsification technology to local and nearby customers. market.

