Cannabis Giant Canopy Growth Grows 12% Thanks to New Prospects for Profitability and Hopes for Legalization in the US





TipRanks

3 large dividend stocks with a yield of at least 9%; BTIG says buy

How important are dividends to the earnings of equity investors? Speaking to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) on October 15, 2007, investment guru John Bogle presented the case: Over the past 81 years, reinvested dividend income has been around 95% of compound return at long term achieved by companies in the S&P 500. These astonishing figures seem to require that mutual funds highlight the importance of dividend income. So in other words, the dividends are pretty big! Of course, right now the average S&P 500 stock pays only around 2% dividend yield, which isn’t much. If you want to do better than that, the REIT industry is a great place to start your search for high yield dividend stocks. REITs are companies that acquire, own, operate and manage real estate portfolios, typically a combination of residential or commercial real estate properties, or their mortgages and mortgage-backed securities. Tax law requires these companies to return their profits directly to shareholders, and most of them choose dividends as their compliance vehicle of choice, resulting in high dividend yields common in the industry. The slowly declining COVID pandemic has been difficult for property managers as tenants struggled to make rents and landlords struggled to rent vacant spaces. However, BTIG analyst Tim Hayes believes there is reason to remain bullish on CRE properties in particular. “While we recognize the headwinds weighing on commercial real estate fundamentals (CRE) and the potential risk to equity / earnings power, we believe there are several reasons to be constructive, particularly with the sector trading below historical levels and offering attractive dividend yields. wide deviations from benchmarks, ”commented Hayes. In this context, we opened the TipRanks database to get the latest statistics on Hayes CRE picks. These are stocks on which the analyst has launched buy ratings, highlighting their high dividend yield. We are talking about at least 9% here. Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) The first dividend choice we are looking for is Ares Commercial Real Estate, a company specializing in the commercial real estate lending industry. Ares has a diverse portfolio comprising offices, apartments, hotels and mixed-use properties primarily in the South East and West. The company has invested more than $ 2 billion in 49 separate loans, 95% of which are first mortgage loans. At the end of October, the company released results for 3Q20 (the latest reported quarter), posting total revenue of $ 22.4 million, a 13% gain year-on-year. the other. Earnings of 45 cents per common share increased 40% from the previous year. In addition, Ares closed a $ 667 million commercial real estate secured loan obligation, with increased funding of 23 senior loans. On the dividend front, Ares declared its 4Q20 dividend in December. The payout, at 33 cents per common share, was made Jan. 15 and is fully covered by current income levels. At current rates, the dividend annualizes to $ 1.32 and gives an impressive yield of 10.50%. Among the bulls is Hayes, who wrote: We believe ACRE shares are unfairly discounted to other commercial mREITs given Ares’ strong sponsorship, a very healthy balance sheet and limited exposure to risky assets. He says this leaves the company well positioned to deal with the headwinds of COVID-19. Based on those comments, Hayes is pricing ACRE at Buy, and his price target of $ 13.50 implies a 10% rise from current levels. (To look at Hayes’ track record, click here) Only one other analyst published a recent ACRE review, also noting the stock a buy, so the analyst consensus here is a moderate buy. The shares are priced at $ 12.28, and their average price target of $ 12.75 suggests a modest growth margin of around 4%. (See ACRE market analysis on TipRanks) KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Next, we have KKR, which operates in the commercial real estate industry, with almost half of its stakes in the states of New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. The company owns and finances commercial properties; 83% of its activities concern apartments and offices located in desirable urban areas. The quality of KKRs can be seen in the company’s quarterly results. The liquidity position was strong KKR said $ 700.6 million available at the end of 3Q20, the latest quarter reported. EPS of 56 cents increased 7% sequentially and 36% year-on-year. Further proof of KKR’s good standing came in early January, when it announced that 7 new commercial loans were closed in the fourth quarter, totaling $ 565.4 million. This level of activity is a clear sign that KKR is recovering from the economic downturn associated with the pandemic. This solid base has enabled the company to pursue its dividend which has remained reliable for four years now. The most recent statement, made in December, was of a dividend of 43 cents per common share paid in mid-January. This rate works out to an annual payment of $ 1.72 per common share and a robust return of 9.7%. Covering KREF, Hayes is most impressed with the company’s return to proactive loan origination, saying: We consider the 4Q20 origination activity to be in line with pre-pandemic production, and demonstrates a shift from defense on the offensive as trading activity has picked up and financial markets remain accommodative. We anticipate an increase in capital deployment to support earning power and dividend coverage, and could potentially justify a dividend increase as the macro outlook improves. To that end, Hayes gives a buy to KREF and sets a price target of $ 19.50 which indicates growth of around 6% from current levels. (To look at Hayes’ track record, click here) Wall Street has been silent on all things KREF, and the only other recent review recommends a buy as well. Together, the stock has a moderate buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, the average price target stands at 19.26 and involves a slight hike of around 5%. (See KREF Stock Analysis on TipRanks) Starwood Property Trust (STWD) For the third stock on the Hayes Picks List, we turn to Starwood, a commercial mortgage REIT with a diverse portfolio of senior mortgages and mezzanine loans, between $ 50 million and $ 500. million range. The company operates in the United States and Europe, has a market capitalization of $ 5.9 billion, and has offices in New York, London and San Francisco. Starwoods’ high-end portfolio brought it solid earnings, even during the corona recession of 2020. The company recorded $ 152 million in GAAP profits for 3Q20, or 53 cents per share, for gains of 8% in sequential and 6% year-on-year. -year. With that in the background, we can note the company’s dividend, which has been held at 48 cents per share for over two years. The last declaration was made in December and the dividend was paid on January 15. At the current rate, it annualizes to $ 1.92 and the yield is 9.23%. Again, we were looking at a stock that Hayes recommends buying. We consider STWD to be one of the few blue chips in the mREIT business sector given its size, liquidity, best management team, strong balance sheet and diversified investment platform which has consistently generated returns. ROE stronger than its peers. To that end, STWD is one of the few commercial mREITs that has neither restructured its liabilities with expensive bailout capital nor reduced its dividend since the onset of COVID-19, Hayes said. Overall, there is little action on the street in the direction of STWD at this time, with only one other analyst stepping in with a view on the outlook for the business. An additional purchase note means that STWD is considered a moderate purchase. However, the average price target of $ 21 suggests that stocks will stay in the range for the foreseeable future. (See STWD Stock Analysis on TipRanks) For great ideas for trading dividend stocks at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that brings together all the information about TipRanks stocks. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos