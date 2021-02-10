One step towards space flight in the UK as government releases environmental guidelines





The first launch into space on British territory is now one step closer, and the government today (February 10, 2021) issued environmental guidelines for regulating space flight.

The newly-established consultation will also explain how the regulatory body, which will oversee all launch and space activities in the UK, will meet its environmental goals to make space travel suitable for a modern, greener UK.

This agreement, which will last for six weeks, forms part of the Space Industry Act of 2018 and will pave the way for a variety of commercial spaceflight and scientific efforts within the UK in the future.

Access to space and the use of space-based technologies will provide many environmental benefits as the government pushes for Net Zero. This allows you to:

Observing weather patterns Monitoring climate change Managing natural resources Monitoring harmful activities such as illegal deforestation, fishing and animal poaching

Transportation Minister Rachel Maclean said:

The small steps taken today show that we are working to grow the UK space sector and solidify our role on a global scale by opening up a new era of space flight for the country.

We want to capitalize on the opportunities commercial space flight can bring to better build our national space strategy and government agenda, while improving our understanding of climate change and the world’s best efforts to tackle it.

The UK space sector has already established technical expertise that is making a significant contribution to the global effort to monitor and understand the global environment. By bringing spaceflight to British lands, this expertise can be better utilized while also benefiting the economy and the job market.

The space industry law requires that applicants for a space port or launch operator license submit an environmental impact assessment as part of the application, which will be part of the decision on the license application and conditions.

Science Secretary Amanda Solloway said:

Soon we will launch small satellites off British land, creating new jobs and economic opportunities for communities across the UK. Like all businesses big and small, the space industry has a responsibility to play its part in combating climate change as it gets closer to making the dream of space flight a reality.

The actions taken today will not only help protect the planet for generations to come, but will also enable us to seize the economic opportunity to become a green space economy that will better revive from the epidemic.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos