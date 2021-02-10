U.S. response to massive SolarWinds hack has been ‘rambling and disorganized’





WASHINGTON US government response to massive hacking of government and corporate networks has been “rambling and disorganized,” according to Senate Intelligence Committee leaders, who are urging the Biden administration to appoint someone to lead the effort.

In a letter released on Tuesday, Democratic Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, who chairs the committee, and Marco Rubio of Florida, the senior Republican, said the federal response to what US officials call a hack by a Russian intelligence “lacked the leadership and coordination warranted by a major cyber event, and we are unconvinced that we are on the shortest path to recovery.”

Experts say it takes months to oust hackers from government networks, and senators added that the threat the breach continues to pose to the country requires a single leader “who has the power to coordinate the response, d ‘set priorities and direct resources where they are needed. “

The SolarWinds hack was first reported on December 13, when officials said hackers believed to work for the Russian spy agency SVR compromised the SolarWinds software used by most Fortune 500 companies and a much of the federal government.

In a statement to NBC News Tuesday night, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said the Biden administration actually had one person leading the response to the SolarWinds hack: Anne Neuberger, deputy adviser to national security in charge of cyber policy.

From day one, she has been leading an interagency process on SolarWinds, Horne said. During the first few weeks of the Biden administration, DNSA Neuberger held a series of consultations with Democratic and Republican members of Congress on our approach to SolarWinds in particular and our cybersecurity strategy in general. We look forward to continuing to work with Congress on these issues.

Although up to 18,000 downloaded entities compromised the SolarWinds software which made them vulnerable, hackers reportedly entered the networks of a select group of targets, including ministries of defense, state, energy. , Justice and the Treasury, and the cybersecurity company FireEye.

Current and former intelligence officials tell NBC News they view the hack as a spy operation, but some say the scale and methods compromising the so-called software supply chain in ways that made it thousands of vulnerable networks were bigger and more blind than what the United States would. do in its cyber espionage efforts. Still, there are no international rules for espionage, and it is unclear how the Biden administration intends to react to penalize Russia, or if it will at all.

The US government’s internal response to the hack may have been hampered in part because senior cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs was sacked in November by President Donald Trump after publicly rejecting Trump’s false allegations of election fraud .

In addition, a presidential transition is usually a difficult time for the government to take swift and decisive action, as senior officials step down and new appointees take time to acclimatize.

“The briefings we have received reflect a rambling and disorganized response to the breach,” Warner and Rubio said in their letter to Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Director of the National Security Agency, General Paul Nakasone. , to FBI Director Christopher Wray. and Brandon Wales, Acting Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

