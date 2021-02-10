EU-UK trade agreement affecting cross-border law enforcement





According to statistics from the European Commission, EAW has dramatically reduced the time spent on delivery. The average yield time was reduced from about 9 months to 16 days with consent and 45 days without consent.

Under the TCA, the UK no longer follows the EAW plan, but instead follows a fast track system that reflects the agreement between the EU, Iceland and Norway.

India Under this new system, the risk of challenges and the time it will take for delivery to occur will increase. The fast track system is more restrictive than EAW as EU member states can deny or limit the extradition of their own citizens. Countries that choose to apply this demeaning in relation to existing fast path countries are likely to do the same in the UK. If so, the UK will under some circumstances lose its ability to lead its citizens from up to eight countries. And if there is no intention to serve convicted citizens, 16 countries.

The new surrender mechanism will also revive the’double crime’ requirement. This means that a crime must exist in both jurisdictions before the extradition request is approved. Member States may choose to waive the double criminal requirement. However, only Spain, Slovenia, Lithuania, Romania and, under limited circumstances, Poland decided to do so.

On January 20, 2021, the High Court ruled under section 185 of the TCA that the UK was obligated to enforce all pending EAWs if they were already arrested.

Other changes to law enforcement and criminal justice cooperation

Part 3 of the TCA, which includes provisions for law enforcement and criminal justice cooperation, includes new measures for sharing DNA, fingerprints and airline passenger information. However, UK investigators will lose direct real-time access to sensitive EU databases such as SIS II (Second Schengen Information System).

SIS II is Europe’s most widely used automated crime database and was previously used extensively by British law enforcement agencies. It immediately alerts the police and border guards about people and objects of interest. Alternative Interpol systems can be used, but they are not integrated into the UK’s police and border security systems.

UK enforcement has previously warned that loss of access to the SIS II will reduce the UK’s ability to exchange real-time alerts and data. The Council of Police Chiefs and the National Crime Agency (NCA) have warned lawmakers that this will have a “significant operational impact”.

The UK has also lost access to the European Criminal Records Information System (ECRIS), and under the TCA, they now have to wait up to 20 days to obtain criminal records for EU residents. According to the NCA, the UK was the most active user of ECRIS in terms of number of notifications, requests and responses.

Enforcement agencies including SFO (Serious Fraud Office), HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), NCA and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) have also lost access to the European Investigation Order (EIO). Instead, they must make a request under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty or the 1959 European Council on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Issues. Again, this can slow down receiving information.

Introduced in 2017, the EIO is another part of the EU Mutual Awareness Toolkit, which allows rapid assistance between countries in collecting and transferring evidence across jurisdictions in criminal investigations. The EIO has simplified cooperation between member states and imposed time limits on the exchange of information, which has proven useful in cases involving money laundering, identity theft and tax fraud.

Britain’s access to Europol and Eurojust has also been influenced by facilitating cooperation between state police and prosecutors. Under the TCA, access is now limited to the dispatch of liaisons and prosecutors. Specifically, Europol coordinates the efforts of member states against terrorism, cyberattacks and other serious organized crime. The NCA described it as having “important and unique features” that cannot be replicated through quantum channels.

