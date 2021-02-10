Michigan Senator Mike Shirkey calls attack on US Capitol hoaxExBulletin





Michigan State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey was videotaped calling the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol a “hoax.” Al Goldis / AP .

Michigan’s top Republican leader was caught on camera calling the Jan.6 attack on the US Capitol a “hoax” and espousing other siege-related conspiracy theories.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey in a video posted to YouTube of a meeting with Hillsdale County Republican Party officials said of the Capitol uprising in which five people died : “Everything has been staged.”

About half an hour after the video began, Shirkey can also be heard asking, “Why wasn’t there more security there?” He accused Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of being involved, saying McConnell “is part of the decision-making regarding the level of security they have. I think they wanted a mess.”

Shirkey released a statement on Tuesday that did not directly respond to his claims, but said he regretted his chosen words and his “insensitive comments.”

“I said some things in a video chat that didn’t fit the role I am privileged to play. I own this. I have many flaws,” said Shirkey. “Passionate coupled with an occasional lack of language restraint are at least two.”

The Detroit Metro Times first reported on Shirkey’s comments, which also included remarks that sexualized Michigan housekeeper Gretchen Whitmer.

The video was posted to Reclaim Our American Republic’s YouTube account last week. The video’s description, in part, reads, “Hillsdale County Republican Party has had enough of RINOs,” which means Republicans in name only. “We will continue to kick them out of our local party.”

A day after that meeting, the county GOP censored Shirkey for supporting a gun ban on the state capitol, according to a press release from the organization.

Organization secretary Jon Smith told CNN he posted the video, which he surreptitiously recorded, on his personal YouTube page because he didn’t trust Shirkey “to be honest with me. and I wanted to expose his lies and maybe I need it. to keep it for my own record. “

The FBI arrested hundreds of participants in the siege and said members of far-right groups participated. Images of the breach, much of which was captured by attendees on their own phones and shared on social media, show supporters of former President Donald Trump storming the building while wearing shirts Trump 2020 and other Trump related props.

