US House committee approves an additional $ 14 billion for airlines affected by pandemic





(Reuters) – A US House committee on Thursday approved a proposal to give airlines an additional $ 14 billion in payroll assistance as part of a larger COVID relief package 19 making its way to Congress.

This would be the third round of support for industry affected by the pandemic. American Airlines and United Airlines have warned of some 27,000 leaves without extension of the current package which expires April 1.

The House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on a 29-24 vote approved $ 14 billion for airlines and $ 1 billion for contractors to cover payroll through September.

The funds will be included in the $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill proposed by President Joe Biden, whose original plan did not include new funds for the airlines. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she expects lawmakers to finalize legislation based on the bill by the end of February.

American Airlines said in a statement after the committee’s vote that the payroll support program, which covers employee salaries and prohibits job cuts, has been a lifeline for our team members.

U.S. airlines are spending millions of dollars every day as the pandemic crushes travel demand.

The Air Line Pilots Association, the world’s largest pilots union, said the funds would help prevent further financial devastation that would result as the airline industry was forced to lay off tens of thousands of workers.

Budget carriers Spirit Airlines, Allegiant Travel and Frontier Airlines, however, have announced in recent weeks their intention to resume hiring of pilots later this year.

Reuters first reported numerous details of plans to provide new assistance to U.S. airlines, transit systems, airports and the Amtrak passenger railroad.

Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos