Biden says US to secure 600 million doses by July – The Denver Post





BETHESDA, Md. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the United States will have enough COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the summer to inoculate 300 million Americans.

Biden made the announcement at the vast National Institutes of Health complex just outside Washington as he visited some of the country’s leading scientists on the front lines of the fight against the disease. He visited the viral pathogenesis lab that created the COVID-19 vaccine now manufactured by Moderna and being deployed in the United States and other countries.

The United States is on track to surpass Bidens’ goal of delivering 100 million doses of vaccine in his first 100 days in office, with more than 26 million vaccines administered in his first three weeks.

It’s just the talking, Biden said. Our end goal is to beat COVID-19.

Biden announced Thursday that the United States has secured contractual commitments from Moderna and Pfizer to deliver the 600 million doses of vaccine by the end of July more than a month earlier than originally planned.

Were now on track to have sufficient supplies for 300 million Americans by the end of July, he said.

The pace of injections could increase further if a third coronavirus vaccine from drugmaker Johnson & Johnson receives approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

Speaking to Dr Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease specialist, Biden stressed that his administration was doing everything possible to increase the vaccine supply and the country’s capacity to administer gun injections.

It’s been a hell of a learning process, Biden said.

Biden, wearing a mask, used his remarks to criticize President Donald Trump, saying he had not inherited any plan to vaccinate most of the country.

It’s no secret that the immunization program was in a much worse shape than what my team and I had anticipated, he said.

To date, the Biden administration has deployed active-duty troops to help set up mass vaccination sites in several states, as it seeks to lay the groundwork for increased vaccination rates once the supply is available.

The Viral Pathogenesis Lab is led by Dr. Barney Graham, whose team made critical discoveries years ago that laid the groundwork for rapid development of this and other COVID-19 vaccines. Before the pandemic broke, one of Graham’s research fellows, Dr Kizzmekia Corbett, had used these earlier findings to develop a vaccine against MERS, a cousin of COVID-19.

During the visit, Biden showed off the lab bench where researchers sequenced the virus and developed the moderna vaccine precursor.

Based on their previous research, Corbett and Graham had a head start when Chinese scientists shared the genetic map of the novel coronavirus in January 2020. They already knew how to make advanced proteins, which cover the surface of the novel coronavirus and its parent MERS, stable enough to be used as a key ingredient in the vaccine.

Within days, the NIH had sent Moderna instructions to prepare doses, and Corbett and his colleagues were setting up the key lab and animal tests that would eventually prove they were on the right track.

Associated Press medical editor Lauran Neergaard in Washington contributed to this report.

