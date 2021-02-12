Carlos Ghosn’s accused escape plotters ask US Supreme Court to delay extradition to Japan





BOSTON (Reuters) – Lawyers for two men accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan pending trial on financial charges, have asked the U.S. Supreme Court- United to intervene and delay their extradition.

Lawyers for US Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor have asked the court to urgently stay a lower court order clearing the way for their extradition.

Lawyers for the Taylors, in a late Thursday filing, reiterated their arguments that their clients could not be prosecuted in Japan for helping someone get out on bail and that if they were extradited, they risked being interrogated and tortured relentlessly.

A federal appeals court in Boston earlier Thursday refused to make an order preventing the Taylors’ extradition while they appealed lower court rulings. The US State Department approved their extradition in October.

The least that US courts owe petitioners is a full chance to argue these issues, including the exercise of their rights of appeal, before they are handed over to the fate that awaits them at the hands of the Japanese government, wrote defense lawyers.

The US Department of Justice had said the men could be returned to Japan as early as Friday. But U.S. officials are now saying the transfer will not take place while their Supreme Court application is pending, defense attorney Paul Kelly said.

The Justice Department declined to comment beyond saying it was aware of the Supreme Court filing.

The Taylors were arrested in May at the behest of the Japanese after being charged with helping Ghosn escape Japan on December 29, 2019, hidden in a box and in a private jet before returning to his childhood home, Lebanon. , which does not have an extradition treaty with Japan.

Ghosn was awaiting trial for committing financial misconduct, including underestimating his compensation in Nissans’ financial statements. Ghosn denies wrongdoing.

Prosecutors said Taylor, a private security specialist, 60, and Peter Taylor, 27, had received $ 1.3 million for their services.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; edited by Jonathan Oatis, Kirsten Donovan

