Brits ignore ministers and rush to book summer vacation in England | Trip





One day is a long time of pandemic. On Wednesday morning, Grant Shapps doesn’t book tours anywhere he’s been warned by the British tourism industry. However, by the end of the day, it became clear that the public was not willing to listen to his advice. driving.

Pitchup, an online platform listing 2,000 campgrounds, caravan parks, and writing lamps in the UK, rose 47% on Wednesday the same day in 2020, up 92% by the end of Thursday. Premier Cottages’ Beth Bailey didn’t slow down at all, and Wales’ boutique cottage collection, Under the Thatch, said sales for the first 12 days of February grew 300% over the same period in 2020. It’s really encouraging. I like anything [the government] Founder Greg Stevenson seems to throw at us.

With reservations going on, the tourist boss, initially worried that Shapps messages could be another ruin to consumer confidence, publicly ignored his remarks until the weekend. Andrew Howe, CEO of Bridge Leisure, which runs nine holiday parks in England and Scotland, said he would encourage people not to pay too much attention to it. I can’t remember a time in recent history when people were entitled to more vacations.

Bailey said the desire for escape had skyrocketed bookings from January. I literally cried on the phone when people said they couldn’t. They desperately want to get out of the four walls, she said.

Another key factor driving record demand for cottages and campgrounds, as well as a deep appetite for changing the scene, is confidence in the booking process. Virtually all hospitality businesses have flexible booking policies that allow customers to defer or guarantee a refund until the end of 2022, and cancellation and rebooking cycles are now allowed as part of the vacation experience. Many people put off the trip and found that there were no problems. Dan Yates, founder of Pitchup, is now more comfortable.

Robin Hutson, Chief Executive Officer of Home Grown Hotels, said consumers are smart now. Shapps mentioned remarks that weren’t very helpful. This directly contradicts Matt Hancocks’ conviction that we are heading for the Great British Summer last month. His optimism). Consumers resign to the fact that this is a changing situation. It’s part of an ongoing saga.

Instead of paying attention to the mixed messages of cabinet ministers, consumers and tourism companies await an announcement on February 22 that Boris Johnson will set a roadmap for the end of the UK’s tertiary blockade.

We need to plan, said Alistair Handyside, chairman of the Professional Self Catering Association (Pasc), where members manage 40,000 vacation homes. This is just what we do for work, family, family, and livelihood. The Prime Minister should provide a roadmap for resuming hospitality.

With the closing days due to end March 31st and with operating rate holidays and VAT increasing from 5% to 20%, businesses want a guarantee that financial aid will be extended if they cannot reopen on April 1st. Easter disappeared earlier this year, she said, according to Patricia Yates, head of strategy at Visit Britain. The coast and countryside will have a good summer, but businesses still have to operate in conditions to ensure social distancing and cleanliness.

Domestic tourism is expected to be 60 billion in 2021, doubling that in 2020, but it is still significantly short of 91 billion in 2019.

Handyside said the longer the vacation period, the more likely it is to raise the price to compensate for lost income. The three winter effects that tourism bosses refer to after losing Easter and the summer of 2020, and potentially Easter 2021, will force many to charge more.

According to the Great South West Tourism Partnership’s Covid-impact survey, 3.7 billion of expected tourism business revenues in 2020 were lost due to the epidemic. Handyside, the chairman of Pasc and running a cottage business in Devon, said it was completely unsustainable. Late March / early April is the end of the cliff.

In addition to raising the price, you risk being tempted to break the law if the cottage owner is unable to resume in the spring. It’s not what I endorse, but I saw it in a second closure as some cottages still accept guests. When people lose their livelihood and choose to survive, some will make the wrong decision.

Until February 22nd, cottage companies and hoteliers will make contingency plans according to their schedule. Hutson said that at some point in early summer, hospitality will open up. I am convinced of it because the vast majority of people will be vaccinated.

The alternative is unimaginable, and Youd lost many businesses and jobs.

