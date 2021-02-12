Airlines push White House to reject tests on US flights





by: ZEKE MILLER and DAVID KOENIG, Associated Press

Posted: February 12, 2021 / 1:52 PM EST / Updated: February 12, 2021 / 3:53 PM EST

FILE – In this December 22, 2020 photo, people line up at a Delta Air Lines gate at San Francisco International Airport during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco. U.S. airlines are pushing not to require coronavirus tests on passengers on domestic flights. CEOs of several major airlines met on Friday February 12, 2021 with the White House coronavirus response coordinator to lobby against a testing requirement. (AP Photo / Jeff Chiu, file)

WASHINGTON (AP) Executives from several major U.S. airlines met online Friday with White House officials to argue their case against the requirement for coronavirus testing for passengers on domestic flights, saying it would undermine the already fragile industry.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki played down speculation that the Biden administration may soon require passengers on domestic flights to pass a COVID-19 test first. But she stopped before removing the idea from the table.

Reports that there is an intention to put in place new requirements such as testing are not specific, Psaki said. She described the meeting with the CEOs as brief.

A person familiar with the discussions said airline CEOs spoke to White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients, according to the person, who spoke anonymously to discuss a private meeting. .

CEOs of American, United, Southwest, Alaska and JetBlue all attended the meeting, according to industry officials.

The meeting was held after Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said a requirement for testing before domestic flights was under consideration.

We had a very positive and constructive conversation focused on our shared commitment to science-based policies as we work together to end the pandemic, restore air travel and lead our country to recovery, said Nick Calio, head of the Airlines for America business group. in a report.

Since late January, the CDC has required international travelers to show a negative COVID-19 test or virus recovery before boarding a flight to the U.S. The airline industry generally supports this rule, saying the tests could eventually replace stricter international travel restrictions, such as quarantines.

Airlines reacted with concern, however, when CDC officials raised the possibility of testing the much larger number of passengers on domestic flights. Airlines officials say it would further devastate air travel, which is still not back to half of its pre-pandemic level. They worry that the added cost of a test will discourage people from taking shorter trips.

Airlines also say there isn’t enough testing capacity to test every passenger. More than a million people passed through checkpoints at U.S. airports on Thursday, according to figures from the Transportation Security Administration.

They also say that forcing people to take a coronavirus test before flights would cause more people to drive, which would only shift the risk of the virus spreading from airplanes to cars.

Airline unions have joined the campaign against domestic passenger testing. Southwest Airlines ‘pilots’ union said on Friday a test warrant would decimate demand for domestic air travel, endanger aviation jobs and create serious unintended consequences.

___

Koenig reported from Dallas.

