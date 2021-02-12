Charity urges to clarify who qualifies for the next UK vaccine wave | health





Guardian analysis shows that thousands of vulnerable people in the UK are at risk of overlooking vaccinations amid confusion over who will be in the next critical program.

People with various conditions have been repeatedly told that their risk of coronavirus has increased, and some have been instructed to protect, but have found that they have been excluded from the risk group in the next line for the jab.

The charity called for clarity on who should be included, and urged ministers to pay attention by throwing nets as wide as possible to avoid unnecessary Covid deaths.

The UK is ready to meet its immunization targets for the first four priority groups by Monday. So far, the program has focused on the elderly, nursing home residents and staff, clinically extremely vulnerable people, and frontline health and social workers. By Friday, a total of 14 million people had received at least one dose, approaching the target of 15 million.

The next steps include a priority group of 5-6 people aged 65 or older and a group of 16-64 years old who are at high risk of serious illness or death from Covid-19 due to a severe underlying health condition.

Group 6 contains about 7.3 million people, making it the largest of the remaining priority groups. However, the question of who is eligible is confusing.

Many of the people expected to be on the list prepared by the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Vaccinations (JCVI) do not include people with ME, spinal cord injury, asthma, mild to moderate learning disabilities, and rare physical disabilities.

GPs can add people to their priority list at their discretion, but some seem unaware that this is the case, creating fears that the patient may depend on their relationship with the doctor.

The Guardian reported asking for priority to be denied from some people with disabilities who asked for priority, while the GP reported that it did not know it was possible.

The charity has told Guardians that they are now offering a template letter to the GP so they can lobby their worried customers as proof of why they need the vaccine.

Data released by ONS on Thursday showed that 6 out of 10 people died from the coronavirus in the UK before 20 November last year, and 30,296 out of 50,888 people have a disability.

Sonya Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer of Action for ME, said that among other symptoms, conditions causing extreme fatigue were excluded from category 6, and about half of all email and phone calls received by the organization were anti-virus programs. Even a mild virus can cause redness and recurrence in people with ME, which can lead to months or years of being in bed.

Dan Scorer, policy director at the learning disabilities charity Mencap, said: People with learning disabilities in the UK are dying from Covid more than six times the general population, but surprisingly, everyone with learning disabilities is vaccinated.

Currently, people with severe or severe learning disabilities are in group 6 on the vaccine priority list, and adults with Downs syndrome are in group 4. However, people with minor or moderate learning disabilities are not prioritized unless they are age or clinical issues. Vulnerability. This is despite data that in the UK’s First Wave, 65% of people with learning disabilities who died from Covid had mild or moderate learning disabilities.

Nik Hartley, chief executive of the Spinal Injury Association, said those who serve in his charity should undoubtedly be considered a vaccination priority. People with quadriplegia and high levels of paraplegia may have impaired respiratory function and suppressed immune systems, which means that infection with Covid-19 is more likely to require acute treatment.

Many people with asthma are confused about when to get the vaccine and the priority groups. Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive Officer of Asthma UK and British Lung Foundation, said: We know this is a worrisome time for a lot of people, and as we now have more information, we have been giving the government some clarity on this for months. Urged to provide.

She has evidence that well-controlled people with mild asthma do not have a high risk of dying from Covid-19, which means that some people do not fall into category 6.

There is a debate about who will be included in Category 6, and we understand that asthma patients that are difficult to control can be included. Accurately identifying everyone in this group can be difficult, so governments must pay attention to decision-making and be thorough so as not to miss out on asthma patients at risk when making decisions about justice. She said.

Concerns have also been raised among people with rare conditions. Shona, 23, from St Albans in the commuter belt north of London, said: There is a rare condition, Marfan syndrome. It doesn’t seem to fit in a neat box. [vaccine priority] That’s a completely unsurprising list. I’m currently on the waiting list for major heart surgery, and I’ve been admitted to the hospital often by ambulance for all the minor illnesses Ive had in recent years (e.g. tonsillitis).

During the pandemic, there has been widespread criticism of the shielding scheme. This week’s report from the National Audit Office on the Shielding Program highlighted a major failure in identifying those who were clinically extremely vulnerable when the epidemic began. Due to the lack of official data, many people at high risk have been instructed not to protect, while others who are not clinically extremely vulnerable are erroneously directed to protect.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, JCVI’s Covid Chair, said: JCVI’s advice on Covid-19 vaccine priorities has been developed to prevent as many deaths as possible. The greatest risk of death from Covid-19 is old age, so priorities are primarily based on age. It is estimated that vaccinating everyone in the priority group can prevent about 99% of deaths from Covid-19.

