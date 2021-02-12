UK vaccine launch successful based on NHS decision and military precision





At the Dougdale Center in northern London, where the theater has been hastily converted into a coronavirus vaccination site, 72-year-old John Blake is quickly revising his low opinion on the government’s pandemic response.

One of the few approved reasons for violating the UK’s strict home-stay rules, he blew his eyes and vaccinated in the capital, he believed the ministers seemed to have “catched things” and that the vaccination rollout was marked. Turning point.

“It’s all part of the journey towards lifting the blockade.” “I feel that we are contributing to getting out of this situation.”

The UK has had more than 14 million vaccinations by Friday morning and is rapidly approaching its target of vaccinating the 14.6m most at risk from Corona 19 by early next week. Of the larger countries, only Israel and the United Arab Emirates have more vaccinations per capita.

Global leadership is a position unfamiliar with countries with the highest excess mortality in Western Europe. A number of mistakes, such as the government’s failure to provide a test and tracking system to “beat the world,” have led to cynicism about the pandemic.

Britain’s achievements, for example, have come despite a much more limited vaccine supply than Israel. This ruled out a demand-driven model that favored a “risk pyramid” set by government advisors, with the oldest being vaccinated first with frontline medical staff.

Until 2018, British health secretary Jeremy Hunt said Asia provided inspiration. While we didn’t learn from recent experiences in the region dealing with deadly diseases caused by other coronaviruses in the early days of the pandemic, the UK, for example, stopped tracking community contacts. As for vaccination, it was the opposite.

“The main difference is that we actually learned lessons from Sars and Mers on the importance of vaccines,” he said.

The Financial Times addressed more than a dozen people at the heart of the program to discover key decisions made and whether they learned the right lessons from previous failures.

The plan began long before it was clear whether a vaccine being developed at a historic pace could be approved by regulatory agencies. In the summer, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was responsible for the UK’s largest mass vaccination campaign for Sir Simon Stevens, head of the British NHS.

The challenge was to avoid problems with highly centralized testing and tracking systems that were provided by the outsourcing company and nearly neglected field expertise.

Stevens took a different approach. Instead of creating a new system, he used an existing group of GPs known as Primary Care Networks (PCNs), each serving up to 50,000 patients, as the main conduit. Each had to be vaccinated 7 days a week, 12 hours a day.

A total of 1,500 vaccination centers have been established in the UK, some of which have 30,000 NHS employees and 100,000 volunteers in football stadiums and other large venues.

PCNs, for example, were entrusted with some decisions to choose their own jab site, while others were effective in the NHS’s ability to force action through state edicts.

A few weeks after its release, when ministers made a major decision announced on December 30th, Stevens made a video call with hundreds of PCN leaders Sunday night with UK’s top medical advisor Chris Whitty. Describe the new policy. The second injection was greatly stopped the following week. It was a level of compliance that made more granular healthcare systems struggling to keep them secure.

Plans moved to higher gears in November. With regulatory approval of at least one vaccine imminent, NHS Chief Commercial Officer Emily Lawson was selected by Stevens to run the program, gathering military and private sector support.

Brigade General Phil Proseo, commander of the Army’s 101 Logistics Brigade, was engaged in training with more than 2,000 soldiers in the Salisbury Plain and was asked to leave immediately to begin vaccine delivery operations on 11 November.

Five days later, he and 50 military logistics experts were set up at the NHS headquarters in Skipton House in South London, coordinating distribution and establishing an immunization center.

Military experts have calculated the center’s optimal location to ensure that all British residents have access to the jab within 10 miles of their home, as the ministers have promised. Security officials have figured out how to protect vaccine shipments from theft or attempts to hinder their launch.

The NHS drew the military’s logistical force to the success of its vaccination program. © Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

“There is no other supply chain built like this,” Prosser said. “This is the largest immunization program the United States has ever operated.”

On December 8, three weeks later, the first cohort was vaccinated.

For those in a hurry, the day starts at 8 am at a meeting presided over by Lawson. The heads of each delivery group (GPs, hospitals and mass vaccination centers) report the progress, and the logistics team briefs colleagues about the next vaccine stock. Three days.

Palantir, a U.S. data analytics firm that previously worked with Lawson on the PPE delivery mechanism, signed a contract to provide a vaccine supply database in November.

Louis Mosley, head of Palantir UK participating in the program, said, “In essence, the question is how to get it from the right position to the right arm. “Because the vaccine expires, there are many logistical restrictions. . .[and]You often don’t know until the last minute how much you can get. “

Each vaccine center installed outside the GP’s office or hospital must have more than 400 equipment working, from needles to refrigerators and resuscitation equipment. Palantir’s system integrates warehouse inventory and information about patients and the readiness of trained staff. The database also maintains total vaccinations to provide an immediate progress report to the NHS. Palantir said it does not receive or retain identifiable patient data.

When allocating vaccines, the principle of integration is to ensure equal access. Christina Pagel, professor of operations research at University College London, in contrast, said in Germany that it is usually up to the individual to book an appointment after being notified that they are eligible. She said that approach favored “tech savvy” people and made the process a “beat of the lottery”.

The vaccination program focused on the elderly, clinically vulnerable people, and health and social workers. © Chris Ratcliffe / Bloomberg

But the scale of progress and the political narrative ministers would look very different so far if they had not decided to postpone the second shot of the two UK’s approved vaccines by up to three months.

By mid-February, the supply of vaccines was only half of what was needed to completely prevent the most vulnerable, threatening millions of unprotected as the new strains in question spread.

The move sparked international criticism, including Anthony Fauci, chief advisor for Covid-19 to the President of the United States. But this week, the World Health Organization (WHO) supported the approach with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, one of two vaccines used in the UK.

recommendation

Mary Ramsay, head of immunization at Public Health England, said the agency had discussed the importance of keeping the intervals between the original BioNTech/Pfizer and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines. “I felt it would be easier to maintain a single interval in operation,” she said.

Then came data showing the effectiveness of a single dose up to 12 weeks on AstraZeneca. Moreover, when more analyzes came out in Pfizer clinical trials following regulatory approval of the vaccine in early December, government advisers were convinced that it would be very effective even after the first dose. Adheres to an approved 3-week schedule.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, an early advocate of the delayed secondary dosing strategy, praised the government for the implementation of the program. “Although I was skeptical that the government would be able to perform logistics efficiently enough. . . All in all they have.”

The Covid-19 vaccine is flying into the Sile Islands. © Hugh Hastings/Getty Images

The number vaccinated means a successful project, but there have been inevitable crashes along the way. Some GPs have criticized models in which the supply of vaccines “pushed” to them, especially low-income patients who are not well-healthed at a young age.

One GP told FT to administer the Pfizer vaccine to a private dentist far from the area because the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Vaccinations should go to frontline healthcare workers or 80 years of age or older. Lived beyond that age in their practice. (This rule allows early vaccination of young people who are considered “clinically very vulnerable”.)

Prime Minister Blair said the UK should now accept the idea of ​​distributing the vaccine as a continuing and repeated challenge to new strains that threaten to defeat the first-generation jab. “You have to stop thinking of this as a crisis with a beginning and an end and see it as a new state of the world.”

