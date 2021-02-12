US Government Appeals UK Judgment Against Julian Assange’s Extradition | Julian origin





The U.S. government appealed to British judges against the extradition of Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange.

The appeal made it clear that Joe Biden plans to bring Assange to trial on charges of espionage and hacking into WikiLeaks publications of hundreds of thousands of US military and diplomatic documents.

The Department of Justice had to file an appeal by Friday against the January 4th ruling that Fishery had suffered mental health problems that could increase the risk of suicide if delivered to the US for trial.

Yes, we have filed an appeal and are continuing to seek Indian extradition, Justice Department spokesman Marc Raimondi told AFP.

Human rights groups urged Biden to dismiss cases that raised sensitive transparency and freedom of speech.

After WikiLeaks began revealing US secrets in 2009, the Obama administration, where Biden was Vice President, refused to pursue the case. Assange said WikiLeaks is no different from other media that are constitutionally protected to publish such material.

Prosecuting him could also mean prosecuting a powerful American media agency that published a similar material legal fight that the government might lose.

But under Donald Trump, who helped in the 2016 elections with the help of WikiLeaks, the Justice Department brought a national security lawsuit against Assange.

In 2019, Assange, an Australian national, was prosecuted under the U.S. Spying Act and Computer Crime Act for multiple times from 2009 to 2019 conspiring and directing others to illegally obtain and disclose U.S. secrets.

Allegedly, he helped and committed hacks, illegally exposed American confidential information to danger, and used this information to damage the United States. Convicted in all respects, the 49-year-old faces up to 175 years in prison.

Attorney General John Demers said at the time: Julian Assange is not a reporter.

Assange is held in custody by British authorities until the appeal proceeds.

This week, 24 organizations, including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International in the United States, and Reporters Without Borders, urged Biden to withdraw the case.

Journalists in major news media said in an open letter that they regularly communicate with sources, request clarifications or more documents, and receive and post documents that the government deems confidential. In our opinion, such precedents in this case could effectively criminalize these common media practices.

