British court hears Huawei and HSBC allegations against Iranian documents





Huawei has asked a British court to hand over records alleging that HSBC could step up lawsuits against India by the company’s founder’s chief financial officer and daughter, Meng Wanzhou.

Judge Fordham, a British High Court judge, heard claims from Chinese tech companies and banks on Friday. He said he would draft a ruling next week.

Meng’s attorneys tried to halt the extradition of Indians from Canada to the U.S., where she was detained in 2018 due to bank and telegraph fraud charges in connection with allegations that Huawei conducted business in Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions through a subsidiary called Skycom Do it.

HSBC processed Skycom’s transactions in USD and provided financial services to Huawei until 2017. It then ended its relationship with the technology company and revealed that Huawei had “repeatedly misrepresented” its business dealings in Iran.

The Financial Times reported that the bank provided information to U.S. prosecutors chasing the case against Meng and Huawei.

Huawei claims HSBC has been tricked. When I gave a PowerPoint presentation on a relationship with Skycom at a restaurant in Hong Kong in August 2013, I want to access HSBC documents relating to a meeting between Meng and a senior banker.

HSBC’s diplomatic entanglement has increased pressure on London-based banks that have been struggling in recent years to cope with geopolitical tensions between the US, Britain and China. Shortly after the scandal broke out, it was accused of being “unethical” in Chinese state-run newspapers and threatened to be added to the country’s list of “untrustworthy entities”.

HSBC has also been criticized for supporting the controversial national security laws imposed on Hong Kong and for freezing democratic activists’ accounts. Chief executive Noel Quinn complained about the action to members of the British House of Representatives two weeks ago.

Huawei initiated British litigation proceedings under a law of 1879 called the Bankers’ Book Evidence Act that allowed a court or judge to order an account check. Lawyers argued that the document provided by HSBC to the US Department of Justice was “very relevant” to Meng’s defense in the case of repatriation of India, but did not provide access.

HSBC replied that the 1879 law did not apply because the document in question was not included in the definition of “bank books” and that it should not be used to obtain evidence for use in foreign criminal proceedings.

The bank also argued that British courts should not intervene in the US delivery of Huawei’s founder’s daughter. Attorneys at the UK-listed bank said it would be “a hard thing” for British courts to give Huawei access to documents that were not disclosed by US and Canadian authorities.

