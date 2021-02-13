Breezy Johnson leads the charge as U.S. downhillers seek recovery from injuries





Breezy Johnson will enter the starting grid in the World Championship downhill as a legitimate medal threat given his consistency and four podium finishes this season.

US Ski Team Women’s Sprint Coach Alex Hoedlmoser warmly commends Johnson’s success in overcoming the injuries, but is quick to point out that Jacqueline Wiles and Laurenne Ross did well on the track in Cortinas Olympia delle Tofane. The Austrian-born coach believes there is potential for a solid team effort in the women’s downhill on Saturday.

Alexander Hoedlmoser (United States).

Laurenne, Jackie and Breezy have all been to this hill a few times, they know exactly what to expect and have had some success as well, Hoedlmoser told Ski Racing Media. I think they bring some confidence here.

A common connection between the three American downhillers is that they all fought valiantly from recent injuries, showing tenacity and persistence to return.

Breezy, Jackie and I have all had injuries Jackie and I have had really bad knee injuries so we really had to be there for each other because it’s really hard to do on our own, Ross said, after his second training race in Cortina. Friday.

I think we have a rehab bond together and being able to talk about what we’ve been through, said Wiles. We all keep up with each other very well.

Laurenne Ross (United States).

Hoedlmoser, the coach of the US women’s sprint team the past two seasons, after nearly five years as head coach and a stint with Lindsey Vonn, said Johnsons’ performance this season is impressive. given his series of accidents and his knee injuries. He believes she’s on her way to becoming a regular contender at major events.

It’s a fine line between taking too many risks and skiing on your own. She’s learned that practice races are there to figure things out and then to really push on race day, Hoedlmoser says of Johnson En descent, she is really well placed with this.

The 25-year-old from Victor, Idaho, notched four third downhill results this season two-thirds in a row in Val d’Isere, France in mid-December; another in St. Anton, Austria on January 9; and his fourth third place finish in Crans-Montana, Switzerland on January 22.

Hoedlmoser says Johnsons progress and increased confidence can be attributed to several factors.

Breezy Johnson (United States).

Finally, she had a period of full practice where she was in good health, he said. She puts everything she has in this sport.

She has a clear goal of what she wants to accomplish and with a few World Cup seasons it takes some to really gain that experience and get there.

On top of that, she’s super strong this year, like a conditioning machine.

Johnson was fourth and tenth in two practice runs under the sun and blue skies in Cortina on Friday.

There are a few things to clean up and I’m confident I’ll be able to do it, Johnson said after the second training. I have my plan for tomorrow and I will execute it.

The Austrians Mirjam Puchner and Lara-Gut Behrami, fresh out of her super G victory on Thursday, had the best training times on Friday.

Jacqueline Wiles reached one of her two career podiums at Cortina in January 2018, finishing third in a downhill behind Tina Weirather and Vonn.

Jacqueline Wiles (United States).

The 28-year-old Oregon runner suffered a setback this season when she broke her collarbone in a collision in Val d’Isère on December 20.

She was determined to have it fixed and stay with the team where the surgery and repairs were done in Innsbruck, Hoedlmoser informed. She started training again as soon as she was cleared.

Wiles returned to racing, exactly one month after the accident, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

She’s convinced she’s healed and can put it back on the line, said the veteran American speed trainer. We had good days of training and preparation for the World Championship in San Pellegrino. In terms of time, she was again the fastest.

Jackie enjoys the class here and while the expectations are probably not too high I think she may surprise some people

Before missing Cortina’s World Cup last season while recovering from a complex knee injury suffered in 2019, Laurenne Ross competed nine consecutive times in the annual stoppage of the Italian Dolomites tour.

Ross, 32, amassed four top ten in downhill and super-G, with his best result a fourth in downhill in 2015.

On the return trail, Ross crashed in Copper Mountain, Colorado in November. She tore up her MCL and went without skis for six weeks.

She returned to the squad in mid-December and is getting closer and closer as her times are faster, Hoedlmoser said. She also had a good block of training in San Pellegrino. Veterans know the hill and can upload it on race day.

I didn’t have the drive and hunger I had before, but I think I overcome the fear and get better every day, said Ross, after his second practice run on Friday.

Hoedlmoser added: The expectations aren’t too high, but she has an outward chance of doing something right.

CORTINA D AMPEZZO, ITALY, 12.FEB.21 – ALPINE SKIING – FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships, downhill, women, training. The image shows Isabella Wright (USA). Photo: GEPA photos / Harald Steiner

The fourth member of the U.S. women’s downhill team is 24-year-old Isabella Wright, who is making her world championship debut in her first season on the U.S. ski team.

Bella has come such a long way, it’s amazing how she’s improved in one season, Hoedlmoser says of the Salt Lake City runner. She is a very confident skier in training, she is already faster than the others.

At the moment, she can just go without any pressure, but in the future the expectations are high.

She should just take advantage and show the world what she can do.

Conquering Olympia delle Tofane

Hoedlmoser says it takes a full downhiller to thrive and record quick times on the Olympia delle Tofane.

It’s a course that basically includes everything it has all the elements of, says Hoedlmoser, who has raced at Cortina for almost 25 years.

It has very technical parts, fast parts, steep parts, jumps and sliding down, so whoever is going to win this thing has to be a really good all-around skier.

That’s the beauty of this course, besides the scenery, and who knows with the snowfall now, but it generally has amazing snow conditions.

The Olympia delle Tofane stretches 2560 meters long with a vertical drop of 760 meters. It has a maximum slope of 65% and an average of 30%.

You need a very light touch on the skis because even though it’s hard, it’s usually pretty aggressive snow, he says. You could have a great run, but if you overpressure and ski too hard the weather won’t be there.

You have to be a very complete descendant to win this year.

Follow Brian on Twitter – @Brian_Pinelli

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos