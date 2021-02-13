US CDC recommends reopening schools with universal masking | News on the coronavirus pandemic





School reopens have been the subject of labor disputes between teacher unions and their districts in major US cities.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released new guidelines for reopening U.S. schools, recommending universal mask wear and physical distancing as key mitigation strategies to get children back to class.

The guidelines, which also emphasize the need for clean facilities, personal hygiene and contact tracing, aim to give school districts a plan to get the nation’s 55 million public school students back into classrooms without create COVID-19 epidemic.

We know that most clusters in the school setting happened when there were breaches in wearing masks, CDCD director Rochelle Walensky told reporters, noting that the CDC did not enforce the reopening of schools.

Although the guidelines say that vaccinating teachers should not be considered a condition for reopening, Walensky said it can provide an extra layer of protection.

The agency also said that reopening schools should not be made conditional on teachers having access to COVID-19 vaccines, but strongly recommended that U.S. states prioritize teachers and school staff for immunizations.

The White House said this week that a national strategy will be guided by science.

This is free from political interference, Walensky said.

President Joe Biden has vowed to reopen most schools within 100 days of taking office on Jan.20. On Sunday, he said the problems arising from the continued school closures, including children’s mental health issues and the exodus of parents from the workforce, amounted to a national emergency.

CDC’s gradual mitigation strategy is intended to be flexible depending on the level of transmission of COVID-19 in a school community. [File: Allison Dinner/Reuters]According to the Center for Reinventing Public Education, which surveyed 477 of nearly 13,000 school districts, only 44% of school districts in the United States offered fully in-person learning as of December, and 31% all operated remotely. Other districts have used a blended learning model in which students attend some school days in person and others virtually.

CDC’s gradual mitigation strategy is flexible depending on the level of transmission of COVID-19 in a school community.

In areas where the positive COVID-19 test rate is less than 5% and there are fewer than nine new cases per 100,000 in the past seven days, schools can fully reopen and safely relax social distancing as long as masks are worn, Walensky said. In areas of high transmission, the agency calls for a 1.8-meter (six-foot) separation in classrooms and weekly testing of students, teachers and staff.

Recent studies have shown that in-person learning has not been associated with increased community transmission, especially in elementary schools, the CDCguidance noted.

