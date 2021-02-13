How the United States Should Respond to the Myanmar Coup





A protester is arrested by police during a demonstration against the military coup in Mawlamyine, Myanmar on February 12, 2021. Than Lwin Times / Document via REUTERS

Myanmar’s coup is a first test of the extent to which the Biden administration will respond to an authoritarian overthrow of democracy abroad. And it is one that authoritarian governments around the world will closely follow China, to understand the implications of its repressive actions against the Uyghurs and in Hong Kong; Russia, to assess the consequences of its imprisonment of dissident Alexei Navalny and the repression of demonstrations in his country and in Belarus; and North Korea, to understand how the new US administration will tackle human rights violations in Pyongyang.

Washington’s initial response to the military takeover in Myanmar was swift. As part of a new decree, the White House has given itself broad powers and adopted strong sanctions against the perpetrators of the coup. It should follow through on a more comprehensive policy that includes the administration calling the military persecution of the country’s Rohingya minority in 2017 what it is: genocide. The United Nations and human rights groups have described the crimes against the Rohingya as such. But the economic influence of the United States to respond to such serious acts is limited; after opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi was released from house arrest and her party won the 2015 election, the obama administration prematurely ended its basic sanctions program against the country one year later.

The Biden administrations’ announcement of the $ 1 billion freeze in Burmese government funds held in U.S. banks will put pressure on military leaders. But sanctions cannot be the only tool deployed by the United States. The response should also include taking a strong and coordinated approach with allies on human rights issues while putting pressure on China, Myanmars’ biggest trading partner and investor. A comprehensive policy should include the following:

Sanctions: In addition to the re-designation of military leaders in Myanmar sanctioned by the Trump administration in 2019, the Biden administration sanctioned other military officials involved in the coup and three military-related companies. If the Myanmar military does not respond to these initial measures, the Biden administration should prepare to reimpose the sanctions that ended under the Obama administration and target military-controlled companies such as the Myanmar Economic Corporation. (MEC), a secret military enterprise that operates strategically. sectors such as ports and telecommunications, and Myanmar Economic Holdings Limited (MEHL), another secret military firm that forces foreign investors to partner with it in lucrative sectors like tobacco. This includes the prohibition of any future investment or business transaction with MEC and MEHL, including the unwinding of any existing business. Sanctions are also expected to involve reimposing sanctions on targets linked to North Korea, given the prior military-military engagement between the two countries. The administration is also expected to re-invoke the JADE law sanctions authorities, which ban the importation of jadeite and rubies originating in Myanmar, a restriction also lifted in 2016.

Human Rights: The administration should call military abuses against the Rohingya what they are: genocide. The administration may also consider human rights abuse designations under the Global Magnitsky Act if Congress demands it, which would send a clear message to Myanmar that the US government will not tolerate rights violations. of man. But it would be more difficult to untie these appointments if Myanmar’s military leaders took appropriate steps to resolve the democratic crisis. The Biden administration is also expected to develop a plan to help Rohingya refugees and provide them with humanitarian aid.

Release of political prisoners: Washington should continue to work with its allies to demand the release of all political prisoners in Myanmar, not only Suu Kyi, but also all members of his party, the National League for Democracy.

Diplomacy: One of the keys to success is for the United States to engage Japan, India and Singapore, all major foreign investors in Myanmar, in their efforts to respond to the coup. The Biden administration is also expected to work with the UK, drafting a UN Security Council statement condemning the Myanmar coup and the European Union to push for more robust language calling for the violence against the Rohingya genocide. The Chinese government, which has ties to Myanmars army, will likely try to water down the language of the resolution. The United States and its allies should call on Beijing to join its response to the coup, even if nothing follows. This would pressure China to exemplify the kind of role it will play in international issues and crises as its economy and military grows over the next decade.

Limiting Myanmar’s Military Participation: Washington should continue to encourage responsible investment in Myanmar. But he should also call on all international companies to sever ties with military-related companies such as MEC and MEHL, which are woven into the country’s political fabric and have been implicated in human rights violations, of land grabs and corruption for decades.

Myanmar’s current military-civilian power-sharing agreement, where a quarter of parliamentary seats are reserved for military officials, complicates efforts for peaceful resolution in the country, but such a result is not impossible. Myanmar was moving towards democracy when the military recognized Suu Kyi as the de facto head of government and began to reduce violence against the Rohingya minority, but the United States made a critical error in lifting sanctions too soon and pressure on the army. There is still a window to work with allies and identify targeted pressure points that prompt resolution between the country’s political and military leadership. This approach would have the added benefit of signaling to other observers around the world how exactly the Biden administration plans to protect freedom and human rights.

Andrea R. Mihailescu is a non-resident senior researcher at the Atlantic Councils GeoEconomics Center. She currently teaches courses in international relations at Pepperdine Universitys School of Public Policy during her sabbatical from the United States Department of State, where she was last a member of the policy planning staff of secretaries working on public policy. sanctions and CFIUS questions. The views and opinions expressed in this material are solely those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of the State Department or any other agency.

