Birth control pills may be sold over-the-counter for the first time in the UK | Social





Both types of contraceptives could be sold in stores for the first time, the government announced.

As part of an open consultation, the Medicines and Medical Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) is seeking comments on the reclassification of two progestogen-only pills.

This is the first time a daily contraceptive pill is available at the pharmacy once the drug Rovima 75 microgram film coated tablet and one 75 microgram film coated tablet are reclassified.

Currently, contraceptives can only be purchased over a prescription after medical consultation.

Dr. Sarah Branch, Head of Drug Vigilance and Risk Management at MHRA, told PA Media: Any response you receive will help you better understand whether people are thinking of a Desogutrelo birth control pill. [a synthetic form of progestogen] It should be available at the counter. We want to hear from as many people and women’s groups as possible.

This offer has been classified as a positive step by the Consumer Health Care Association.

Last year, a report by a group of cross-party lawmakers found that many women in the UK had difficulty accessing birth control pills as a result of lack of funds and cuts in services, which was exacerbated by Covid-19.

The report warns that reduced access to contraception will have the greatest impact on the underprivileged, and that young people will delay seeing GPs for contraception.

Michelle Riddalls, chief executive of PAGB, a British trade association representing manufacturers of over-the-counter branded drugs, said the body supported the reclassification of drugs.

MHRA counseling is a milestone in women’s health and we look forward to seeing you positively.

Both Maxwellia [a British drugmaker] And HRA Pharma [a French drugmaker] We asked MHRA to allow the sale of progestogen-only pill products under the supervision of a qualified pharmacist.

As a professional healthcare professional, pharmacists are fully equipped to provide advice to anyone looking for information on over-the-counter medicines.

She said the drug reclassification application was the first to find an over-the-counter contraceptive for all forms of daily contraceptives, especially 60 years after the original form of contraceptives were offered through the NHS’s prescription. For married women only.

PA Media contributed to this report.

