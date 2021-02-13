How the pandemic recession is affecting food insecurity in the United StatesExBulletin





In American Indicators, NPR’s Ari Shapiro examines how people are affected by the high rates of food insecurity due to the pandemic recession.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Brooke Neubauer used to run small-scale community service projects in Nevada. She collected donations of toys or clothing, organized a group of volunteers, and then distributed stuff to needy communities in Las Vegas. About six years ago, after a Christmas toy drive, she got a call from Del Monte.

BROOKE NEUBAUER: It was 25,000 pounds of fresh fruit.

SHAPIRO: They said, you want it, you have to pick it up tomorrow morning – in California. She found a volunteer at a trucking company.

NEUBAUER: So within 24 hours of receiving the call, we were in the same community. But instead of Christmas presents, we now have fruit. And it was the freshest, the most delicious. It was mangoes. It was pineapples. The children continued to refer to the pineapple as being the home of SpongeBob SquarePants. They didn’t even know it was real fruit. And the mothers were very moved. And so I spoke to one of the crying moms, and I asked her, you know, if you could share your feelings, you know, what’s going on on your mind right now? And she just said my kids never get this quality of food. They don’t get any fruit.

SHAPIRO: This experience led Brooke Neubauer to focus on hunger in her home country. And now the organization she founded, The Just One Project, is the largest mobile pantry in the state of Nevada.

NEUBAUER: Each month we have 13 locations to access food, and we distribute around 17,000 people in three hours.

SHAPIRO: All this week, we’ve been meeting people who reflect different parts of the American economy, from hospitality and manufacturing to housing. We’ll be tracking them over time to see what the recovery looks like from this pandemic recession. And so Brooke Neubauer in Las Vegas is our fourth and final American indicator.

Tell me about the change you have seen since the start of the pandemic.

NEUBAUER: So for 2020, we served 386,000 people. Compared to what we served in 2018, it was 162,000. And now it’s a different animal because now you have people from all walks of life. So now you’ve got people who are – who were casino executives in our lineup. So…

SHAPIRO: The executives – not just the people who did, you know, housekeeping in the casinos, but the executives.

NEUBAUER: Absolutely. We have so many people from different walks of life. There are so many needs right now. Anyway, I always used to tell people that hunger has no face, and now it’s more real than ever.

SHAPIRO: Pantries across the country are seeing the same thing. Feeding America says it has seen an average 60% increase in demand during the pandemic. And about 40% of people who show up these days have never needed help before.

SHARI: Hi, honey. My name is Shari. I am 78 years old.

SHAPIRO: We’re only using her first name because she’s suffered identity theft and wants to be careful. She retired after a career as a medical technician in hospitals and raising children as a single mother. She says her experience at The Just One Project these days is very different from her first visit two years ago.

SHARI: You would show up for your date, say at 9 o’clock, and come home, and within 10 minutes, it was all set, and you left. Now there are so many people out of work, so many people with hungry families who need help, that sometimes it takes two hours before your date to get into that long line of cars.

SHAPIRO: Her grandson in Las Vegas was fired from his locksmith job.

SHARI: And he’s a hard worker when he works, but he’s been fired twice now in this pandemic.

SHAPIRO: So now she sometimes takes her 3-year-old great-granddaughter with her to get food.

SHARI: It has become even more important that when my great-granddaughter is hungry I can go to the pantry and say, honey, what do you want for lunch, or what can I make for you. for breakfast?

SHAPIRO: How much does your great-granddaughter understand? I know she is 3, which is just dawn.

SHARI: Thank goodness nothing. She is sparkling and brilliant. She has no idea what we’re going through. And I hope she never will. But if it lasts another year, yes, she probably will.

SHAPIRO: Last month, 11% of American adults reported feeling hungry the week before, according to the Census Household Pulse survey. That’s 24 million hungry Americans.

SHARI: There must be something. There must be some way to help these people. It’s hard because you can’t see the end.

SHAPIRO: Sheree says that when she looks to the future, she hopes things change so that she can help other people again, instead of relying on strangers to help her. I asked Brooke Neubauer what she thinks that says about American society right now.

Does that make you nervous about the social fabric and the strength of the safety net?

NEUBAUER: I think we’re going to take so many years to recover. I think this is the hardest thing. You know for me we really focus on sustainability so that we can be here for the long term community because I know the people who are in our lines right now – they could be with us for a very long time to come. .

SHAPIRO: It’s Brooke Neubauer, founder of The Just One Project in Las Vegas. It is one of our American indicators. All of us will help tell the story of the US economy this year as it tries to come back from the worst recession in a century.

(PIECE OF MUSIC)

