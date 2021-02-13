Dr. Richard Freeman accused of violating two rules in anti-doping in the UK





Dr. Richard Freeman (second from left) was photographed at his medical court in Manchester.

The BBC learned that former British Cycling and Tim Sky chief physician Richard Freeman was accused by British anti-doping (Ukad) of double-breaking anti-doping rules.

These medics are already battling the claims of the General Medical Board, which ordered a ban on testosterone in 2011 to help drug riders.

This accusation is at the heart of Freeman’s two-year court practice suitability, which was finalized at a Friday hearing.

However, the sport’s former chief physician has been accused by Ukad of “possessing prohibited substances” and “tampering with or attempting to alter some of the doping controls.”

Allegations of tampering include attempts to destroy all aspects of doping control, including investigation.

Freeman disputed some of the charges and requested a hearing.

This development is perhaps the most serious twist to date in the saga that shed a shadow on the reputation of the UK’s immensely successful track and road cycling team.

Freeman was accused of ordering 30 Testogel guns from National Velodrome by GMC 10 years ago. “I knew or believed” that the banned drug was intended to increase the performance of the athlete.

If convicted by an Independent State Anti-Doping Panel, Freeman could face a ban on sports for four years.

He initially admitted 18 out of 22 charges, including lying to cover up the order and misleading the Ukad investigation.

However, Freeman denied the remaining four charges, including those of assisting the rider, and said ex-British Cycling and Tim Sky performance coach Shane Sutton was harassed to order drugs to treat erectile dysfunction.

Sutton denied these claims, claiming that Freeman lied.

To sum up Freeman last week, his attorney, Mary O’Rourke QC, said the GMC’s case was “overall.”

“You have to watch out for red herring, there are a lot of things in this case.”

To sum up the case of GMC, Richard Jackson QC accused the doctors of being “a prudent campaign for self-protection.”

The verdict is due on March 2nd and we are paying attention to the Ukad investigation.

Simultaneously hired by British Cycling and Team Sky between 2009 and 2015, Freeman was at the center of numerous controversies.

In 2017, Ukad closed a 14-month investigation into the’mystery’ medical package delivered to Sir Bradley Wiggins at Criterium du Dauphine in 2011, but was unable to determine what was included in the package.

Freeman claimed that it was a legal decongestant, despite allegations of misuse of the anti-inflammatory triamcinolone, and denied any mistake.

Wiggins also received a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) to take triamcinolone shortly before three major races (Tour de France in 2011, Tour Win in 2012 and Giro d’Italia in 2013) But Freeman, who applied for TUE on behalf of Wiggins, said it was always within the rules.

Wiggins, British Cycling and Team Sky (now Team Ineos) have always denied misconduct.

Freeman resigned from British Cycling in 2017, but two years later GMC was accused of passing testosterone to Cycling’s headquarters in 2011.

Following the prosecution statute, Ukad prosecuted Freeman until May of this year.

Ukad declined to comment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos