CDC recommends reopening U.S. schools with universal masking and other rigid health protocols





February 12 (Reuters) The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released new guidelines for reopening U.S. schools, recommending universal mask wear and physical distancing as key mitigation strategies to bring children back into the classroom.

The guidelines, which also emphasize the need for clean facilities, personal hygiene and contact tracing, aim to give school districts a way to get the country’s 55 million public school students back to school without triggering COVID-19 outbreaks.

“With the release of this operational strategy, the CDC is not forcing the reopening of schools. These recommendations simply provide schools with a long-needed roadmap on how to do this safely at different levels of disease in the community. “said Rochelle Walensky, director of CDC journalists.

The agency said reopening schools should not be made conditional on teachers having access to COVID-19 vaccines, but strongly recommended that U.S. states prioritize teachers and school staff for immunizations.

President Joe Biden has vowed to reopen most schools within 100 days of taking office on Jan.20. On Sunday, he said problems stemming from the continued school closures, including children’s mental health issues and the exodus of parents from the workforce, have escalated. to a national emergency.

According to the Center for Reinventing Public Education, which surveyed 477 of the country’s nearly 13,000 school districts, only 44% of US school districts offered fully in-person learning in December and 31% all operated remotely. Other districts have used a blended learning model in which students attend some school days in person and others virtually.

(Reporting by Brendan O’Brien in Chicago, Gabriella Borter in Boca Raton, Florida, Jarrett Renshaw and Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington edited by Colleen Jenkins, David Gregorio and Matthew Lewis)

