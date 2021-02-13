Clean Heat Grant: Proposal for additional policy design





Following future support for the Low Carbon Heat Agreement, we would like additional views on specific areas of the Clean Heat Grant plan design. In the second half of this year, the government plans to finalize the design of the final plan in response to the original consultation. The suggestions to cover are:

Minimum Insulation Requirements Biomass Eligibility and Hard to Handle Building Voucher Application Process Describe Approach to New Construction Eligibility Minimum Insulation Requirements

Taking a fabric-first approach to building renovation increases the efficiency of low-carbon heating systems, resulting in lower heating costs. The Energy White Paper, published on December 14, 2020, repeated the need to renovate the entire home to improve the energy performance of domestic buildings in the UK.

Many respondents to consulting future support for low carbon heat also highlighted the importance of installing low carbon heat equipment in properties with adequate levels of insulation. As a result, we propose to introduce minimum insulation requirements for all technologies as part of the eligibility criteria for the Clean Heat Grant scheme. Based on the existing requirements for the Domestic Renewable Heat Plan (RHI), which we check on the basis of the Energy Performance Certificate (EPC), we propose:

All applicants must have a valid EPC. This generally means that the EPC should have been issued in the last 10 years. Customers can use the Building Energy Performance Register in the UK and Wales and the Scottish EPC Register in Scotland to verify validity. EPCs for which the building is eligible for the Clean Heat Grant must not have a recommendation for a valid EPC for loft and/or communal wall insulation. There are exemptions from this requirement, for example, for listed buildings or buildings located in buildings. Conservation area. We propose to follow an insulation exemption that is currently in place for domestic RHI biomass eligibility and difficult to treat buildings.

In consultations on future support for low carbon heat, we came up with a way to ensure that the government only installs biomass in buildings where heat pumps may not be suitable for reasons such as reduced building fabric efficiency that cannot be handled with reasonable energy efficiency. Measure. We suggested that the minimum heat dissipation value has been exceeded and that heat dissipation calculations are required to prove that it is justified to install biomass in the heat pump.

Heat demand is one indicator of the suitability of various low-carbon heating systems. Peak heat demand is measured in watts (W) and is usually the maximum heat demand for a building on the coldest winter days. It measures the heat required to maintain thermal comfort. The maximum specific heat demand is measured in W / m2 and is defined as the maximum heat demand divided by the total floor area of ​​the habitable room. It is necessary to correctly size heat pumps and solid biomass boilers according to the MCS installation standards.

Some buildings have a high demand for maximum specific heat and may not be suitable for heat pumps as there is a risk of not getting thermal comfort at the appropriate seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP). When switching to a low-carbon heating system, there is a need to support these difficult-to-handle buildings. Solid biomass boilers and high temperature heat pumps are two technology choices that can provide adequate thermal comfort for difficult-to-handle buildings.

Subject to further considerations, we propose that in order to qualify to install a biomass boiler under the Clean Heat Grant, the applicant must demonstrate that the maximum specific heat demand of the building exceeds a certain threshold and thus can be considered difficult to process. . . This threshold should be between 100-150 W/m2 and calculated according to BS EN 12831.

We welcome additional evidence of the most appropriate maximum specific heat demand value (W/m2) that should be used to determine if a building meets these definitions which are considered difficult to handle.

We are aware that there are other considerations that inform a building’s suitability for certain low-carbon heating technologies. However, we believe that this approach will provide a decent approach to ensuring that biomass boilers are installed only in buildings that could be considered difficult to process.

Voucher application process

Previous consultations outlined the process of applying for and redeeming vouchers for support requests. After consultation, we keep in mind that the consumer (owner, tenant, etc.) is responsible for voucher application, and the installer must play a leading role in voucher exchange. We believe that the balance of these roles will benefit the overall best results in terms of ensuring a competitive marketplace open to a wide range of participants with consumer protection and fraud in mind.

We also want to find additional views on both aspects of the process.

1. In light of the consultation response, we propose additional requirements in the first step of the process. This means that the consumer must have at least one installer evaluate the requirements and submit a quote when applying for a voucher. This helps consumers understand the choice of a viable system for their assets and the associated benefits and costs before applying. You can also do more system management in this first step. We hope this simplifies the second step, supports immediate payments after installation, and reduces the number of speculative applications.

As funds are allocated to each voucher, we will maximize the conversion rate of vouchers issued to facilities that continue to be delivered and subsidized, supporting smooth budget management and ultimately minimizing the risk of funding tied to speculative voucher applications. Do not use.

2. We also seek views on the validity period of the voucher so that redeemed and unused vouchers can be provided to other applicants within an appropriate period.

For most installations, I think 3 months is a reasonable period of time allowed between issuing and redeeming the voucher. Air heat source heat pump and biomass boiler vouchers have a default shelf life of 3 months.

Three months may not be enough for a more complex installation. The reasons are as follows:

I. We propose a validity period of 6 months as the default for your voucher for ground or water source heat pumps. With such systems, in addition to the work of installing the heat pump unit itself by the installer or subcontractor, it is necessary to plan and carry out excavation work to install the array.

ii. We are ready to consider making a list of specific situations in which consumers are eligible to apply for an extension of the voucher validity period.

For clarity, the validity period mentioned above is the period between initial voucher assignment and submitting all the necessary information to certify eligibility and confirming that an installation, such as an MCS installation certificate, has been commissioned.

If you think you need to rethink the default validity period suggested above, please provide proof. Similarly, views on whether there are certain circumstances in which consumers may apply for an extension are welcome.

Description of the approach to new build eligibility

As explained in previous consultations, the Clean Heat Grant’s core goal is to support the low-carbon heat supply chain sector as needed to introduce regulations to phase out fossil fuel heating of existing buildings. Gas grid. The purpose of the grant is to target public support for the technologies most likely to be involved in retrofitting individual small buildings on the gas grid. We emphasized that existing buildings tend to be more difficult and costly to install low carbon heating than new ones, which faces certain challenges.

Both domestic and non-domestic RHI regulations provide established rules for eligibility, but the main difference between the two schemes is that only existing and custom buildings apply, while new facilities generally qualify under non-domestic schemes (see footnote). . The house is suitable for domestic planning.

It is our intention that only existing buildings and custom homes are eligible for clean heating subsidies. Like domestic RHI, developers and buyers can absorb more of the cost of installing low-carbon heat, so they do not support new construction. We have already seen significant new deployments without subsidies. In addition, you will soon be in a position to use building regulations to change your heating system choices throughout your new inventory without relying on taxpayers. In response, we have announced 10 plans for the Green Industrial Revolution that promise to implement future housing standards in the shortest possible time since previous consultations, and with consultations on increasing standards for non-domestic buildings soon, new buildings will be at a high standard. Energy efficiency and low carbon heating.

We plan to continue supporting custom construction as individuals recognize that builders do not benefit from the same economies of scale as home developers and will have to do with building supply chains that will depend on renovating individual small buildings.

When an individual finances construction, it is defined as asking a builder or architect to create a custom building, or as a DIY own building project.

