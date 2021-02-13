British Immigration Officials’No Information’ About Hotel Quarantine | World news





The Guardian said immigration officials, expected to enforce forced quarantine to protect Britain from the new coronavirus strain, have not even been given the basics of how the system works.

The Immigration Services Union (ISU), which represents many of the Home Office’s immigration officers, said that on Monday before the new policy began, its staff did not tell us whether or not we need to confirm a poorly declared arrival. Status, or when and how people with quarantine obligations are transferred to the hotel.

ISU Secretary General Lucy Moreton had no information at all. They can see the press and read the pastors’ statements, but that’s all.

Beginning Monday, travelers arriving in the UK from 33 countries where potentially vaccine-resistant strains are common must be quarantined at their own expense for 10 days in a hotel room.

There is already a tooth problem in the system. Throughout Friday, most people still couldn’t get hotel rooms, and official reservation portals weren’t available because the health ministry called it a minor technical issue.

Moreton said her members did not yet know whether people arriving from red-listed countries should check the passports and tickets of those arriving if they did not declare their identity.

She said: It’s relatively simple if someone declared it and pre-booked containment. But to what extent will the Border Force check people to make sure they are honest?

If immigration officials have to do their checks, the queues at the airport can increase significantly and people can be dangerously mixed. The union already has 80 members at Heathrow Airport, who have been ordered to self-isolate.

Moreton announced that the new quarantine management service would handle redlisted arrivals being sent to the hotel, but her members said they had not yet known if this was happening on the plane or if they would line up with immigration with others.

She said: I know the intricacies of all this, but this is really harder for the staff than the other changes. I’ve heard a lot of concern from people who are concerned about meeting someone who has been in a redlisted country but has not declared it. Can you face abuse? Should they detain them?

Commons Interior Committee Chairman of the Labor House, Yvette Cooper, said: It’s Friday afternoon and I know the border forces have not yet received operational instructions on how the hotel quarantine system will work from Monday. This is not enough.

We urgently need to know what steps have been taken to ensure that people trying to get to their hotel in high-risk countries don’t line up with people trying to take the subway or train home.

Long confusing queues without social distancing have the potential to be a super-spreading event that will undermine the very action being introduced.

Questions have also been raised about the government’s decision to allow quarantined people to leave their rooms once a day for exercise. This is not allowed on the Australian model introduced earlier last year. Nevertheless, we are still seeing examples of Covid spreading to employees and other travelers.

According to the UK government’s official guidelines for quarantine plans, quarantine measures are only allowed out of the room with special permission from hotel staff or security staff, which is not guaranteed.

Health officials say each hotel will receive detailed instructions on how to deal with this issue in a Covid security manner based on public health information, and that corridors and other common areas must have adequate ventilation.

Gabriel Scally, a visiting professor of public health at the University of Bristol and a member of the Independent Sage group of scientists, says a lot will depend on which exercise systems your employees can safely operate.

Obviously, the gold standard is for everyone to stay in their room all the time, and anything else, he said, will certainly increase the risk. It’s a system that relies on obsessive detail.

But Scally said that even leaving people permanently in a room isn’t without risk. In Australia, the virus is believed to have spread between travelers when two people cross a hallway and open a room door at the same time. meal.

All the little things put together, every little extra risk is an added risk. Getting to the hotel, how to get through the hotel to the room, all sorts of things he said.

Like most places of detention, whether in jails or hospitals, the virus can be fatal in places where people are confined in relatively few places.

A spokesperson for the home office said: We are taking decisive action at the border and all required verifications, from pre-departure tests to passenger location forms, will help prevent new coronavirus strains from being imported into the UK. is.

New measures strengthen the regime, which already contains a number of strict rules. Traveling abroad for holidays and other leisure purposes is illegal, people need a voice Covid test before arriving in the UK, and we have strict travel bans for the following countries: There is a risk from known variants.

Border Forces Operations Guidelines are constantly updated to reflect an ever-changing environment, and staff are supported on how to apply the new guidelines.

