US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits all-time high as stocks post weekly gain





* S&P hits record high end-of-session surge

* Investors move from growth to value stocks

* Disney falls after strong progression towards results

* PayPal extends hike as brokers bullish after investorday (adds market closing prices)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Feb.12 (Reuters) – The S&P 500 and Nasdaq set closing records on Friday as investors bought energy, financial and material stocks and sold large tech stocks in anticipation of further tax assistance from Washington to help the US economy recover.

The major indices moved within a narrow range in the week in which investors pulled back from growth-oriented stocks that led a nearly year-long rally and bought value stocks that were cyclical and under. -evaluated.

S & P’s energy, financials and materials sectors rose in hopes they will benefit from an open economy, while heavyweights Apple Inc, TeslaInc and Microsoft Corp were weaker for most of the month. the session. All three closed higher during a late market surge.

Value and cyclicals outperform in an environment of rising interest rates and higher growth the US economy is poised to enter, said Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member of Great Hedge Fund Hill Capital LLC in New York.

“We underestimate the delay effect of all the money in the system as more vaccines are delivered and the country reopens” after business closures, he said.

“We are continuing this rotation which would be consistent with the new economic cycle, and as (bond) yields rise, value and cyclicals lead,” said Hayes.

The Cboe volatility index, Wall Street’s so-called fear gauge, closed below 20 for the first time since February 2020.

A sharp drop in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks has helped drive markets to new highs, although a short-term pullback may occur due to new coronavirus variants and potential issues in vaccine distributions.

The latest data showed that U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly collapsed in early February, with households still worried about the economy despite expectations of a further stimulus.

The story continues

Reuters poll showed the U.S. economy is expected to reach pre-COVID-19 levels within a year as proposed $ 1.9 trillion budget bill helps boost economic activity, but jobs will take probably over a year to fully recover.

US President Joe Biden has turned to a bipartisan group of local officials to support him in his $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus plan to help millions of unemployed people and schools reopen.

Lipper data Thursday night showed U.S.-based equity funds drew $ 22.9 billion in the week to Wednesday, the largest weekly inflow since March 2008.

U.S. stock markets will be closed Monday for Presidents Day.

The S&P 500 set hit an all-time high on Friday, while the Nasdaq and Dow did so earlier in the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.7 points, or 0.09%, to 31,458.4, the S&P 500 gained 18.45 points, or 0.47%, to 3,934.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 69.70 points, or 0.5%, to 14,095.47.

The volume on the US stock exchanges was 13.27 billion shares.

The small-cap index rose for the fifth week of a full six weeks this year. PayPal Holdings Inc was up 4.7% after several brokerage houses raised their price targets following the payment company’s call to investors a day earlier.

Walt Disney Co reported a surprise quarterly profit, but its shares fell 1.7% from a record after rising more than 13% until its results in the past two weeks.

The operator of the dating app Bumble Inc jumped 7.3%, a day after a stellar start pushed its shares up more than 75%. CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd’s stake in the woman-centric dating app operator was worth nearly $ 2 billion.

Rising issues outnumbered falling issues on the NYSE by a ratio of 1.35 to 1; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.22 to 1 favored the advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 52 new 52-week highs and no new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 261 new highs and 17 new lows.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Medha Singhin Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Diane Craft)

