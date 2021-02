U.S. Governor calls on Biden to overturn business ruling against SK Innovation

DETROIT / WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Georgia Gov. on Friday called on President Joe Biden to reverse a business move against SK Innovation, saying the move would hurt the electric vehicle battery maker plant under construction in the state from South.

Governor Brian Kemps’ request came two days after the US International Trade Commission rallied around LG Chem Ltd, which accused SK Innovation of hijacking trade secrets related to EV battery technology.

Biden has 60 days to overturn the ruling, which included a 10-year exclusion order banning imports into the United States of certain batteries. The move could effectively bar the company from supplying electric vehicle batteries to the United States unless it can find all the necessary materials there – a step analysts say is not feasible.

Sadly, the recent decision by the International Trade Commission puts SK’s significant investments in 2,600 clean energy jobs and innovative manufacturing at risk during a pandemic, Kemp said in a statement.

Kemp warned that the long-term prospects of the $ 2.6 billion SK Innovations battery plant in Jackson County, Ga., Would be significantly affected. The plant will eventually build batteries for Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co.

White House officials could not be reached for comment. SK officials declined to comment, but LG Chem called Georgia a victim of SK’s actions.

SK Innovation can remedy this event by adequately compensating (LG Energy Solution) for their illegal conduct, Song Jung, lawyer for LG Chem LG Energy Solution (LGES) unit, said in a statement. LGES wants to work with Governor Kemp to help the factory and workers, while respecting the rule of law.

Ford chief executive Jim Farley publicly urged LG Chem and SK Innovation to reach a settlement on Thursday. VW and Ford had previously warned that a U.S. legal dispute between South Korean battery makers could disrupt the supply of key electric vehicle parts and cost the United States jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ITC sided with LG Chem, but allowed SK to import components for the domestic production of lithium-ion batteries for the Fords EV F-150 program for four years and for Volkswagen of Americas electric vehicles for two years.

SK Innovation said after the ruling that it regretted the ruling, but cited the 60-day presidential review period. Biden has made electric vehicles and reducing vehicle emissions a top priority.

(This story was passed on to correct the typo in the company name at LG Chem, not LE Chem, at paragraph seven)

Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit and David Shepardson in Washintgon; Editing by Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis

