US sanctions on Venezuela “devastating” for human rights, UN report says





Its preliminary report, released on Friday, painted a grim picture of a nation trapped by a lack of food or electricity, water rationing and limited or no access to drugs and vaccines.

The state-controlled economy of Venezuela began to decline in 2014 with falling oil prices and has been corroded by mismanagement and corruption. By the time the United States first imposed broad economic sanctions in 2017, Venezuela already had the highest inflation in the world and was experiencing chronic commodity shortages.

However, the Douhan report emphasizes that the existing “calamities” have been exacerbated by “unilateral sanctions increasingly imposed by the United States, the European Union and other countries”.

Such sanctions, she said, have “a devastating effect … on the broad scope of human rights, especially the right to food, the right to health, the right to life. , the right to education and the right to development “.

More than five million Venezuelans have fled the country’s dire living conditions, according to the International Organization for Migration.

The effect of “ maximum pressure ”

The Trump administration dramatically extended economic sanctions against Venezuela from 2017 and was joined by other countries in lobbying the regime as National Assembly chief Juan Guaido challenged the president in Nicols Maduro difficulty.

Guaido’s movement has since lost momentum, but broad sanctions remain, complicating the country’s access to basic medical and food supplies, despite exemptions for humanitarian needs.

“Obstacles to food imports, which account for over 50 percent of food consumption, have resulted in a steady increase in malnutrition over the past 6 years,” the Douhan report said, noting that the “coping mechanisms” of hungry Venezuelans understand reducing the number of meals. per day, the sale of household goods and child labor, among others.

The impact of trade sanctions is particularly felt today in the Venezuelan countryside, where agricultural activities have virtually ceased since diesel imports dried up. Venezuela is still able to refine limited amounts of normal gasoline, but cannot refine diesel, which is used in heavy trucks and agricultural machinery. Many farmers have been forced to leave their fields unattended while their machines are at a standstill.

Douhan particularly criticized the sanctions against Venezuelan oil exports. Because Venezuela depends on oil exports, an embargo imposed by the United States since the start of 2019 has effectively strangled the entire economy and crippled any political solution.

She also called on the United States, the United Kingdom and Portugal to release frozen Venezuelan foreign assets – estimated at $ 6 billion – so that Maduro’s government can purchase the supplies needed to deal with the Covid pandemic. -19.

Maduro and the United States react

Maduro was quick to triumph in the report. Hopping on live television less than an hour after Douhan made his remarks, Maduro boasted, “We denounced the illegal sanctions against all the Venezuelan people and not only that, we also acted to mitigate the brutal impact of these coercive measures on our social society. , cultural, educational and economic life. ”

But absent from his speech, there was no reference to Douhan’s appeals to his own government to facilitate the work of non-governmental organizations in Caracas, several of which have been heavily persecuted by Maduro state forces.

Re-elected under contested circumstances in 2018, Maduro has kept an iron grip on the country and tolerance for political dissent is slim. The dreaded State Special Action Force, or FAES, has been linked to hundreds of suspected killings, and in September a UN-backed fact-finding mission accused the government of committing crimes against humanity – claims that Venezuela has denied or dismissed as biased.

Nonetheless, Douhan described the ultimate economic toll of the sanctions against ordinary Venezuelans as unjustifiable, and noted that the “maximum pressure campaign” waged by the United States “also violates the principle of sovereign equality of states and constitutes a intervention in the internal affairs of Venezuela ”.

“Humanitarian concerns will always prevail over political concerns,” she said.

A spokesperson for the State Department of the Office of Western Hemisphere Affairs told CNN he welcomed the UN review of Venezuela but criticized Douhan’s fact-finding.

“We welcome the United Nations review and follow-up of the deteriorating situation in Venezuela. As recent reports from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights have shown, human rights violations man continue to get worse at the hands of Maduro and his cronies. “

“Instead of meeting with NGOs, independent journalists, members of the opposition, political prisoners and other victims of harassment and attacks led by Maduro and his supporters, the visiting UN Special Rapporteur in Caracas spoke almost exclusively to regime insiders and other people authorized by the regime, “they said.

Douhan said she was “seeking to meet as many people as possible to hear their experiences and ideas,” including government officials and opposition figures in and outside parliament, as well as the leader. of the Guaido opposition. Humanitarian organizations and representatives of the Church and civil society were also consulted, according to the report.

Reporting provided by Jenny Hansler of CNN in Washington.

