Top 10 shows in England and Ireland





My loneliness is killing me / I have to confess I still believe Last week, the #FreeBritney movement exploded when airing The New York Times documentary’Framing Britney Spears (2021)’, and pop stars focused on the ongoing fight for her rights. Spears has lived mainly under a guardianship under her father’s control since her collapse in 2006. However, the reality of patriarchality set by her court was not taken seriously beyond her core fanbase. Perhaps this is the year we invite to address our historical blind spot and talk to where we are now. This month’s exhibition highlights in Britain and Ireland take a similar approach.

Misheck Masamvu, Thoughts Before the Rain, 2020, Oil on Canvas, 174235cm. Courtesy: Artist and Goodman Gallery, London / Cape Town

Misheck Masamvu, Goodman Gallery (until March) What happens when we invite our ancestors to dinner, Misheck Masamvu asks at his first British private show, Talk to Me while Im Eating. In Frieze’s 2018 special, Sean OToole described the metaphorical labor performed by the character in Masamvus’ early paintings. But in this latest work created by artist Harare Studios in 2020, the metaphorical labor lies in the brushstrokes. Characters and elements collide in a world where there is no clear description. The negative space encroaches on the contours, looks into layers of color, and draws you into the depth of the picture. In thought before the rain, a hint of a crocodile’s tail is caught in its own webs and converges to a central point around the head of the figure, all tilted. Stopped in search of justice, these works evoke a sense of lagging realism, and can be used to erase the dead by quoting the artists who accompanied the poem.

Gauri Gill and Rajesh Vangad, The Truth of Pain, 2019, in the’Fields of Sight’ series, 2013 in progress, acrylic in archival pigment printing, 158107cm. Courtesy: Artist and Frith Street Gallery, London

Contemporary Excavations, Frith Street Gallery (indefinite) Frith Street Gallery’s current group show, Contemporary Excavations, plays with time and interacts with the souls of the past. The Fields of Sight series (2013ongoing), celebrated by Gauri Gill and Rajesh Vangads, for example, is a convincing investigation into the slippery temporal nature of photography. The Gills photo captures the declining way of life, taken inside and outside the village of Ganjad on the northern hills of Maharashtra, where the land rights of the native Warli community were constantly threatened by the British for the first time since the 19th century. And later by the invasion of the city. Can the resilience and cultural memory of the villagers be traced in these landscapes? It is in the hands of Vangad. Trained as a Warli painting from an early age, Vangad invests in spiritual reality by overlaying Gills photos with typical lineart drawings of local icon art dating back to the 10th century.

Luiz Zerbini, Happiness Beyond Heaven, 2020, Acrylic on Canvas, 3 6 m. Courtesy: Artist and Stephen Friedman Gallery, London

Luiz Zerbini, Stephen Friedman Gallery (indefinite) Luiz Zerbini, who explains his practice in this video in 2017, admits: Sometimes plants grow beyond what I like. [in the painting] I am disappointed. Perhaps this disappointment will not extend to Mayfair. The windows at the Stephen Friedman Gallery vibrate with living organisms on a 6-meter canvas (Happiness Beyond Paradise, 2020). Zerbini creates environment-like paintings that layer and correlate natural and found abstract elements in a grid structure. Vivid patterns swirl and create slots like a mosaic. Stems and leaves protrude between them in sharp 3D. Zerbini, who developed these works in the Rio de Janeiro studios, refracts architectural vocabulary to construct sites where nature breaks down and undermines construction work. Colors and patterns tell us like their own embodied forms, peeking through a lattice frame like snow.

William Scott, Untitled, 2014, acrylic on canvas, 91 122 cm. Courtesy of Artist and Creative Growth, San Francisco

William Scott, Studio Voltaire (scheduled) The spaceship has helped make it a reality, William Scott says in an online discussion of his paintings ahead of a scheduled show at Studio Voltaire. Four figures on the spacecraft with the words Skyline Friendly Organizations (Untitled, 2014) are drawing attention. Born in San Francisco, Scott has been creating art since 1992 with Creative Growth, an art center serving artists with disabilities. At the same time, he witnessed an increasingly polarized bay area. In the early 2000s, in the aftermath of the dot-com boom, he proposed removing penthouses from buildings from models and architectural diagrams. As a self-taught artist, his fascinating building renderings create a world where religion, politics, and science fiction collide. Scotts’ first British solo show, scheduled to open later this year, will launch the new building of Studio Voltaires, an innovative GB2.8 million capital project in Clapham, South London.

Abbas Zahedi, Ouranophobia SW3,2020, Installation of Chelsea Classification Office in London. Courtesy: Artist

Abbas Zahedi, Sonic Support Group (indefinite) Abbas Zahedis Ouranophobia SW3 (2020) at Chelsea’s deprecated classification office opened in December at a shorter time than planned. It was brought back to life on Instagram at the end of last month (available here). The installation, consisting of sound, sculpture and architectural elements, tells the history of the site that will soon be destroyed for redevelopment. In the main hall, stairs leading to windows, brick constellations, and red corridors flow virtually, slowly opening up the history of the building. In the basement, the combination of ruins and devotional architecture is offset by soundtracks of music and on-site recordings, tapping, and scratching, taken from the radius of the building that includes the hospital. In collaboration with Neurofringe, a group of neurologists working in the UK, the exhibition hosted a physical support group for frontline staff during the pandemic.

Art Assassins,’Archive Using Different Means’, 202021, exhibition view at South London Gallery. Courtesy: Artists and South London Gallery

At the South London Gallery, the creative forum Art Assassins readjusted historical sculpture. With the British anthropologist Northcote W. Thomass archive as a starting point, the group is investigating his historic footprint by combining his records with fly posters, soundscapes, portions of weekly television, and material from the Autographs Black Cultural Archives. Between 1909 and 1915, Thomas was appointed by the British Colonial Office to conduct investigations in Nigeria and Sierra Leone. His vast collection of photos and recordings has been interrogated by Art Assassins since 2019 in collaboration with artists Onyeka Igwe and Rosa-Johan Uddoh. Ahead of the exhibition at SLG, Art Assassins released their findings this week in live Google docs. On Tuesday, February 16th, discussions (PaulBasu, Yvonne Mbanefo, Carmen VidaandEmmanuelle Andrews) will continue this ongoing investigation into the Northcote Thomas archive. Book your free place here.

Robert Roest, Full Moon and Stinky Smelling Spirits, 2021, oil on canvas, 200 to 140 cm. Provided by artists and Guts Gallery

The Guts Gallery, when Shit hit a fan, has been hosting several debut solo shows with early career artists since the founding of Guts Gallery in 2019 until March 4th. In response to the changing world of art, her nomadic space invites intergenerational exchanges between artists and collectors to address structural inequalities and improve access and financial support for new voices. It was released on Instagram on February 4th in a private viewing style and released on the gallery website next month. Shit Hits the Fan brought household names like Nan Goldin and Shezad Dawood to chat with characters who are still recognizing their careers. 50% of all existing artist sales are distributed evenly to all emerging artists on the show.

For a more brutal and honest understanding of your hardships as an artist when the epidemic strikes, check out the Memories of Living, a series of weekly video diaries run by staff and residents of Manchester’s art hub, Islington Mill. Sit down with frustrated plans, everyday anxiety and the usual pleasures of a blockade. The series was funded in part by the Arts Council England’s emergency fund.

Book of Hours (part), c.1440-1470, France, probably Paris. Provided by: Sam Fogg, London

Medieval Women, Sam Fogg, at Sam Fogg until March 31, the digital exhibition aims to re-evaluate the roles and expressions of women in the Middle Ages. Showcasing a variety of liturgical and spiritual objects created for and/or through women across Western Europe, medieval women re-evaluate the gender dynamics of that era through the lens of feminine patronage, religious customs and workshop-making.

Nina Thomas, Silence, 2020, film stills. Provided by: Artist and LUX, London

D/deaf Artists Film Commissions, LUX (indefinite) In LUX, a new series of film commissions reflect the possibilities of deaf films. Along with an extensive program centered around Stephen Dwoskins (1981), this work pushes and tests the possibilities of cinema to express the nuances of life with disabilities. Dwoskin described Outside In as a visual impression left behind in the process of integrating into a so-called competent society. Nina Thomass Silence (2020) claims the superiority of speaking over sign language and stitches up a close-up of a child who sponsors lip reading with a shot that empowers those who sign with subtitles. I wanted

Christian Turner, Vesuvius at Home, 2018, film stills. Courtesy: Artist and aemi, Dublin

Revenant Images, aemi (indefinite) Another great short film series can be watched at aemi, a Dublin-based initiative that supports video work by artists and experimental filmmakers. Curated by Patrick Hough, the screening program leads from the wonders of an early film explored in the Anna Franceschinis Super 8 movie Dopamine (2013) to a childhood reenactment of light flickering over colorful pieces of fabric. The Fall of Pompeii (Christin Turners Vesuvius at Home, 2018). End With Houghs And If Thousand Years (2017), the series explores the thin line between invention and excavation, which the film medium treads.

Wong Kar Wai, In the Mood for Love, 2000, film stills. Provided by: Janus Films / BFI / Institute of Contemporary Art, London

Wonka Wai (Institute of Contemporary Arts), until February 23, 1997, the year Hong Kong ceased becoming a British colony, Happy Together by Wonka Wai, one of China’s quintessential queer films Guy observes Francesca Taroco in the feature film. A digital retrospective on the ICA website, The World of Wong Kar Wai invites more reflections on the afterlife of a film containing the soul of a Hong Kong director. From the gloomy sensuality of In the Mood for Love (2000) to what Tarocco explores in Happy Together to define it as a nocturnal international world of urban intimacy, these films will undoubtedly be new. As Wong himself said: These are not the same movies and we are no longer the same audience.

Main images: Nan Goldin, Joey as Marilyn, St. Moritz Hotel, NYC, 2006, archive pigment print, 76x 114 cm. Provided by: Artist and Marian Goodman Gallery

