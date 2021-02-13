Travel studies have revealed a’hidden gem’ with a new destination a favorite among British vacationers.





Predictions of changing travel habits have identified countries like Egypt, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka that are called hidden gems for British vacationers.

According to a study by travel health experts, Practio analyzed 10 years of UK travel data from the Office for National Statistics to find new trends and predict habits for the future of travel by 2050.

According to forecasts, by 2030, British tourists will visit any country on average 1,610,698 times, with an average spending per person at any destination reaching 1,014.

In the past decade, Spain has been an overall destination for British tourists, with more than half the number of people visiting the UK between 2009 and 2019. Data based on the same rate of growth show that in total there are 24 million British visitors to the UK in 2030, and a total of 19 billion tourists.

However, these figures also show that new tourist traps are emerging, with the most visited destination set to Hungary in 2050, with Spain taking the top spot.

As far as spending is concerned, in 2039 Spain will no longer be the country with the UK spending the most overall. Iceland will be in first place with British people expected to spend a total of 39,032,050,815.

Regarding this study, Dr. Jonas Nilsen, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Practio, said: We wanted to put this thorough study together to understand the UK travel trends over the past decade and give you an idea of ​​what this means. For future travel.

“Travel has been mostly unquestionable in 2020 and many of us are looking forward to returning in 2021. By predicting future trends, we are preparing travelers and tourism thriving businesses for what and how to come. By helping, we can provide you with better gear, so you can make the most of your travel habits.

It was also great to see new trends and how travel is changing. Destinations are starting to change as you spend more money in more distant countries, which will be a good sign for the future of the travel industry. Beyond the plague.

In addition, each visit by one person is expected to spend an average of more than 6,000 people in Japan in 2030, with Australia forecasting to spend just over 5,000 people per person per visit.

